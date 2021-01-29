OGDEN — The first late-winter football camp commenced Friday at Weber State.
Yes, it was cold. Pretty rainy, too. But senior defensive lineman Jared Schiess was all smiles.
"It was honestly really fun. When it comes down to it, most of us just really enjoy playing football and having fun with each other out on the field," Schiess said during a video conference call. "It was really fun to get out there. It was raining a little bit but I don't think anybody even cared. I thought it was fun."
WSU got used to practicing in snowy December weather due to deep playoff runs, so Schiess said it mostly felt like a normal practice.
The Wildcats began preseason camp to prepare for a six-game regular season that kicks off Feb. 27 at Idaho State. A few dozen teams across FCS have opted out — that includes five from the Big Sky, with Montana and Montana State the most notable — but a little less than 100 remain and the playoffs and championship will still be staged.
"We want to play, for sure," head coach Jay Hill said. "We're moving forward as though we're going to have obstacles, things are going to come up. We're going to have to overcome them and be ready for a good Idaho State team that first game, who's been practicing for a month in the dome. Bottom line, it's not always going to be equal and you've got to find a way to do it. Our goal right now is to get to that first game and play great, and just take it one game at a time after that."
The main storylines for camp are finalizing the starting quarterback and trying to keep healthy a lot of returning players for a maximum of 10 games in the spring and 16 more in the fall.
One player Hill confirmed would not be playing is All-American kicker Trey Tuttle, who was a game away from becoming the school's all-time leading scorer and would have flirted with program and FCS career field goal marks. Hill said Tuttle has moved on and is no longer on the team.
Freshman Kyle Thompson returns from a mission to join the kicking group.
"Between him and Riley Erickson, may the best guy win," Hill said. "They're both talented enough to do it and if they go out there and play to their ability, I don't think we'll skip a beat there. They both can hit the ball the right way and have looked good throughout fall practices."
A handful of non-senior players have left the program, due to graduation, medical retirement or both — most notably offensive linemen Tyler Downs and Cole McGinnis, and quarterback Kaden Jenks. Hill said Jenks hadn't fully recovered from his gruesome leg and foot injury from 2018, as well as other injuries, and characterized his departure as a medical retirement.
As such, the quarterback battle will play out between freshman Bronson Barron, sophomore Teryn Berry, junior Randall Johnson and sophomore Kylan Weisser. Johnson, a transfer from Middle Tennessee after a prolific junior college career, was brought in to bolster the strength and talent of the group.
"We're hoping to have that narrowed down by mid-next week to at least the top two guys. They look good and have looked good through all camp, but have a long ways to go," Hill said. "The good thing is they have a lot of weapons around them. Whoever the guy is, just go out there and manage your weapons."
WSU will also have a new offense, with Matt Hammer returning to the offensive coordinator spot. He's been the OC for nearly one year but has yet to call a game this go-round.
"It's actually been a huge benefit to us in a way because it's given us extra time to continue to hone in on exactly what coach Hammer wants to do," Hill said. "I'm excited to see how the offense continues to develop and move forward because this is something he and I have had some extra time to really hone in on exactly what we want to do together, and I like the direction of what that offensive staff is doing."
Weber's success, playoff runs and continued top-five national ranking means the Wildcats have legitimate national title hopes, even some level of expectations.
"I was excited about what I saw today out on the football field," Hill said. "That does not scare us that that's the next step in our progression but this is not, in my opinion and to you guys, national championship or bust," Hill said. "Now, is that a goal of ours? Absolutely. Do I think we have the pieces in place to do it? Absolutely.
"Do things have to fall your way a little bit for those to happen? Yeah, we understand that. That's why we're taking all the COVID precautions and we'll do everything we can to stay healthy on the football field. But the ball has to bounce your way a little bit, and you've got to stay healthy. Those are the goals for us this year, though."