OGDEN — Though physical sight was again obstructed by wildfire smoke filling the atmosphere Wednesday in Northern Utah, making mountain ranges and peaks difficult to see from anything but close proximity, the figurative, collective sights of Weber State football remain unchanged as the Wildcats opened fall camp at Stewart Stadium ahead of the 2021 season opener, a road game at Utah on Sept. 2.
WSU aims for a fifth consecutive Big Sky Conference championship and, ultimately, to summit the entire mountain for the first time and be the last FCS team standing come January.
"That’s an expectation and we’re going to keep putting in the work to maintain that," said senior linebacker Conner Mortensen, the Big Sky's reigning defensive player of the year from the shortened spring season. "The expectation gets higher every year. We’re confident that every year, our team has been better and better."
The seasoned group hit the field in the summer heat with the end of the spring campaign still on the mind, a first-round playoff exit to Southern Illinois at home.
"Right now, it’s like an itch that we can’t quite scratch until we get to that point again," said Mortensen, who characterized the first fall practice as noticeably high-energy. "Everyone’s hungry, everyone’s eager to prove that that wasn’t us."
After Weber State wrested victory from defeat in several close regular-season games, Southern Illinois put WSU on the other side of that experience to end its season at 5-1.
"Something that we talked about a lot is you can’t play with fire. If you play with fire too long, you’re going to get burned," returning freshman quarterback Bronson Barron said. "We’d get leads and then we wouldn’t step on the pedal when we need to do that. That will definitely change and we’ll do that this fall, for sure."
Mortensen, Barron and head coach Jay Hill, entering his eighth season at the helm in Ogden, all agreed the benefits of participating in the unprecedented spring schedule were there.
Hill — noting a roster that almost entirely returns from the spring and includes about 15 fifth-year seniors, as he termed it — said his team hit the ground running, making Wednesday look different than a usual fall-camp opener. Since the Wildcats avoided a major injury bug, Hill said the spring season was easily a net-positive for his team.
"We’re going to have to be really smart this fall that we don’t overhit them or bang them too much, or wear them out, but looking at where we are today, first day, relative to most seasons’ first day, I think today was pretty sharp," Hill said.
"It was almost like we didn’t leave. I had one of the players run up to me and say 'coach, it’s like we practiced yesterday.' The short break was good. We got a good-enough break that I think the guys were rejuvenated. I don’t think they missed much and looked pretty sharp today for a first practice."
Hill said four juniors were standouts on the first day. That included the renewed health of sackmaster George Tarlas and defensive tackle Kalisi Moli. He also noted the play of receivers Randal Grimes and Devon Cooley. The former is a transfer from USC and UNLV who worked out with the team in the spring, the latter the team's leading receiver in 2019 who was hard to find last season.
"Devon Cooley looked like himself again today. Those guys stood out as as far as guys who can really, really help us and take us to another level in adding some playmakers," Hill said.
Otherwise, the returning cast on all sides of the ball is experienced.
"The chemistry is, we’re so close. We’re brothers out there, we trust each other, we know everyone is going to do their job, and we’re going to hold each other accountable," Mortensen said. "We’ll be pushing each other, on each other to be better."
COVID & VACCINES
After camp's first practice concluded, Hill gathered his team to discuss several important items, which included punishment players will face who miss COVID-19 testing.
With the delta coronavirus variant posing an even more-infectious front to the pandemic, and against a backdrop of various levels of vaccine hesitancy that range from not enough information to outright misinformation, the NCAA issued new guidelines for fall sports Wednesday.
The NCAA suggests unvaccinated players and coaches wear masks, be tested weekly and be quarantined after exposure. Vaccinated players and coaches may only have to test after exposure to someone else who tested positive, and may not have to miss any team activities absent a positive test.
Hill said he encourages his players to be vaccinated and is providing education to that end, but leaves it up to individuals to make that decision.
"I’d like to see those guys get vaccinated, one, because it’s something I’ve researched heavily and I think it’s the way for us to get through this pandemic. I know there’s a lot of varying ideas out there but I would say I’m pro-vaccination. That’s our avenue out of this thing," Hill said. "We try to educate them on it and if they feel comfortable and that’s what they want to do, then great. But I’m not here to force anybody to get vaccinated ... they get to do that and do the research themselves."
Last week during Big Sky media day events, conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said the league will not reschedule games canceled due to the effects of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, and in the event one team causes a canceled game, that team will be given a forfeit loss.
"We’ll discuss it more these next couple days, but I don’t believe in scaring players. I don’t think this vaccine is something to scare people into. It’s something you research, you feel good about it and you get it," Hill said. "That’s the approach we’re going to take and hopefully we get our team up to that 80-90% vaccination rate that the NCAA and the commissioner is wanting."
ROSTER NOTES
Aside from Grimes and Tennessee transfer Jordan Allen, who were with the team in the spring but were not eligible to play, most additions come from bringing in another freshman class. That includes QB Creyton Cooper, DB Jalon Rock, RB Damon Bankston, WR Devin Ford, LB Jayden Ah You, LB Jack Kelly, and OL Brennon Mangum and Cole Casto. Junior college offensive lineman and former Roy High player Cormac Boyer, and JUCO quarterback Chayce Akaka, also join that group.
WSU also added kicker/punter Riley Moore, a freshman transfer from Western Michigan. From the local prep scene, quarterback Bridger Hamblin (Syracuse High) and receiver Reiss Graybeal (Bonneville) appear set to walk on to the team, as well as receiver Ty Barnett (Weber) who was with the team in the spring.
Players who left the team that could have returned include LB Noah Vaea and OL Hyrum Tapusoa, who both moved on due to a combination of injuries from the spring and job opportunities beyond school. With a running back room that includes Josh Davis, Dontae McMillan, Kris Jackson and Kevin Smith Jr., running back Daniel Wright Jr. transferred out of the program with a four-year degree in hand and will play at Tarleton State this season.
Other players no longer listed on the roster with less playing time to date include OL Anthony LaFrance, K/P Riley Erickson, QB Teryn Berry, FB Keoni Larsen, OL James Bruce and WR John Abercrombie.