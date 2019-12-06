OGDEN — Jay Hill and Weber State are 29-5 against FCS teams in the last three seasons so, in some ways, it feels like a long time ago when the Wildcats had never hosted a home playoff game.
Saturday brings the fourth home playoff game in the last three seasons to Stewart Stadium, and WSU's third straight appearance opening the postseason at home, when the No. 3 seed Wildcats (9-3) host No. 15-ranked Kennesaw State (11-2) for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
So it's now a road well-traveled for Weber State.
"Same focus as our championship week against Idaho State," junior quarterback Jake Constantine said. "It was pretty much a win or go home game that week for us because that was our first goal this year is to win the Big Sky title. This week is the same thing, win or go home. So we have to have that same championship focus."
On one side, Weber State enters the week feeling chipper after a first-round bye.
"I’ve loved the last few days ... they've been outstanding," Hill said after Tuesday's practice. "Hopefully we’re watching enough film individually, but I like where we’re at right now. We should be fresh and ready to go."
Kennesaw State isn't feeling as fresh.
The Owls scraped through a 28-21 road win at No. 11 Wofford in the first round, using its national-best option ground attack to rack up 309 rushing yards.
That came after junior quarterback Tommy Bryant, who entered the season as backup QB but became the starter through injury, was put out of action with his own injury during the game. Sophomore signal-caller Jonathan Murphy took over with only a few dozen snaps of experience this season.
Murphy proceeded to rush 23 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns to spur the Owls to victory over Wofford — but that seems to be the only position group where KSU feels confident in its depth.
"We’re banged up, period. Across the board," KSU head coach Brian Bohannon said at a Wednesday press conference. "You will not find a position on our football team right now that we’re not beat up.
"We’ll have some guys who won’t play on Saturday. We’ll have guys who will have to gut it out ... Those two (the quarterbacks) should be available for Saturday but we’re beat up in a lot of other areas."
It's a classic strength against strength matchup. Kennesaw sports gaudy rushing numbers, of course, with its option producing 346.8 yards and 4.4 touchdowns per game on 6.5 yards per carry. Weber State is ninth nationally in run defense, allowing 107.3 yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in 12 games — including two contests against FBS opponents.
It will be either Bryant or Murphy joining leading rusher and senior tailback Bronson Rechsteiner (870 yards, 8.4 ypc, seven touchdowns) to try and crack a defense about which Bohannon couldn't have been more complimentary.
"Their front seven — their down four guys and their linebackers — they’re hard to block, they can run, they’re tough," he said. "They’re big up front inside, they’re going to be hard to move. They’re athletic at defensive end. Their linebackers are tough, hard-nosed players.
"They understand their identity and what they’re trying to accomplish."
In raw numbers, Kennesaw is right there too defensively, allowing a seventh-best 92.4 yards per game on 3.03 yards per carry — though that does include totals of 37 and 32 yards against two non-Division I opponents.
"They’re physical up front and have good athletes in the back end. They’ll do some stuff with their disguises and stunts and blitzes with the D-line and linebackers that can cause you some fits," Hill said. "You’re going to have to pick it up.
"They’re a lot like a lot of Big Sky teams where they do a lot of twisting and stunting and try to get you on eggshells a little bit, they do a good job with that."
Kennesaw State held opponents to 186 passing yards per game on a 56% completion rate — numbers that look good in a vacuum but might bely the degree to which its pass defense has been tested. Only one school in the eight-team Big South Conference completed 60% of its passes this season. That was Monmouth, this year's Big South champion and fellow first-round winner (44-27 over Holy Cross), which completed 65.4% of its passes for 275 yards per game.
Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar threw 20 of 27 for 332 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a 45-21 win over Kennesaw State in the Owls' lone league loss one month ago.
That might be why Constantine said WSU's receivers — "and if I do my job" — can help his offensive line's battle to win the line of scrimmage against a stout front.
Bohannon revealed what it's like for a staff to prepare for an unfamiliar foe that's a top-five squad playing on the other side of the country.
"They’re all really, really good. I’m not trying to make it more than it needs to be, but I think we all turn the tape on and go ‘Ooh boy,’" he said. "There’s a reason they’re ranked No. 3 in the country, there’s a reason they won the Big Sky three years in a row. ‘Cause they’re a good football team. They have good players, they understand their scheme, they don’t overcomplicate it, and they let their kids go play."
ESPN STREAM
Television rights for all games in the FCS Playoffs are owned by ESPN. All second-round games, including Weber State vs. Kennesaw State, will stream live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app, which typically requires a login through a cable or satellite provider.
Weber State, of course, is pushing in-game attendance. Players this week noted past rowdy playoff crowds with slowly increasing numbers that have made postseason play fun for them.
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
Sportsbook 5dimes shows Weber State as a 12.5-point favorite in the contest. Combined with the over-under of 54.5, the odds suggest a WSU win of about 33-21.
Jeff Sagarin’s famed rating and prediction model ranks all of Division I, both FBS and FCS. Weber State is ranked 94th and Kennesaw State 135th (out of 256 teams). His model predicts a Weber State win of 11 points.
NUNEZ & TUTTLE
A leftover note from Weber State's win over Idaho State on Nov. 23 that should be shared:
When junior kicker Trey Tuttle made a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter, he set a new WSU record for field goals in a season with 20 (he's 20 of 24).
He cleared the bar after tying the record in each of his first two seasons. The previous record-holder was Jaime Nunez, who made 19 field goals in 1971.
A member of Nunez's family emailed to share that Nunez "remains a big supporter of Weber State's football team" and that the South Ogden resident was in the stadium with three grandsons to witness his last WSU record fall.
Tuttle, meanwhile, now has 58 career field goals, second all-time to Scott Shields' 67 makes.