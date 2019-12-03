OGDEN — When the FCS Playoff bracket was revealed last week, No. 15 Kennesaw State jumped out as a potential matchup for No. 3 Weber State in the second round.
Using an offense was once commonplace across college and high school football, the Owls are known as the fifth-year upstart team with a true triple-option attack.
While the Owls' strength of schedule is somewhat in question (having played two non-Division I opponents and competing in the Big South), it's still impressive that the scheme has Kennesaw State on top of FCS in rushing offense, averaging 346.8 yards per game at 6.5 yards per carry. The Owls rarely pass and rarely need to, averaging 39.7 points per game against FCS opponents.
And with a 28-21 road win over No. 11 Wofford, KSU booked its ticket to Ogden for the second round.
Weber State's no stranger to the triple-option, however, having faced Big Sky option team Cal Poly in four straight seasons. Through that and head coach Jay Hill's other experience, he's developed a scheme entirely different than WSU's usual 4-3 look that, among other things, involves linebacker Conner Mortensen playing safety.
The numbers show it's pretty effective. Over the last four seasons, the Wildcats have held Cal Poly to an average of 12 points less and 128 rushing yards less than their usual scoring and rushing averages.
So is what Kennesaw State does similar to Cal Poly's scheme?
"It’s similar," Hill said. "They have some variations that are a little bit different, they have different kinds of athletes at different positions. But for the most part, it’s very similar. We’ll have some tweaks and changes in our scheme that hopefully takes care of what they do that’s different."
The X's and O's are one thing, but facing the option also takes a great deal of mental work.
"Preparation is critical," Hill said. "They have to watch tons of film, coaches and players, because there’s no way the scout team is going to be able to simulate the speed at which that comes at you. The only way you get used to the speed of it is having watched a ton of film.
"That’s one thing. Then, the physicality of it ... if you let the physicality of the option get you, you’re in for a long night."
Weber State is hoping its deep, talented defensive line — which includes two first-team All-Big Sky selections in Jared Schiess and Jonah Williams, the latter the Big Sky defensive MVP — is again prepared to spearhead that defense against the option.
WSU's offense will play a role, too.
"Your biggest strategy is to hold onto the ball as long as you can and be productive in each drive," junior quarterback Jake Constantine said. "Even if you don’t score, you can be productive by gaining field position and having them backed up. Triple-option teams want to run the clock out and have field position on you the whole game. If they have you pinned back, that’s their plan to win … so you have to drive the field.
"You have limited possessions, so you have to do what you can with them and, if you don’t score, at least gain field position for your defense to help you then get better field position."