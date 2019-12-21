Weber State football fell behind 17-0 early in Saturday's FCS playoff semifinal at James Madison, but it was the final play of the first half that broke WSU's back.
On fourth-and-30 and with time expiring, JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci fired a pass to the end zone where it was hauled in by WSU-killer Riley Stapleton for a 34-yard touchdown to end the first half with the Dukes leading 24-7.
No. 2 James Madison (14-1) went on to claim a 30-14 win at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and another trip to the national championship game, while No. 3 Weber State ended its newest "best season ever" at 11-4 and with the program's first trip to the national semifinals.
"We got off to such a slow start, the damage was done in the first quarter," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "We played OK down the stretch, but the damage was done."
While Weber State went three-and-out three times to start the contest, James Madison used long scoring drives of 5:37 and 5:02 for a 32-yard Ethan Ratke field goal and an 18-yard pass from DiNucci to Stapleton for a 10-0 lead.
The Dukes finished their third drive of the game early in the second quarter when a 20-yard pass to Brandon Polk set up DiNucci with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. That put JMU up 17-0 with a yardage advantage of 199-11.
DiNucci, a senior, was an unlikely offensive catalyst in the first half with his legs, not his arm. He finished as JMU's leading rusher with 62 yards on 13 carries.
"We did the things in the first half you can't do against a great team. We let them be a little too efficient in that first quarter," Hill said. "You've got to give James Madison credit, they're a heck of a team."
Weber State got off the mat late in the second quarter after a late hit penalty pushed the Wildcats into JMU territory. Jake Constantine dropped a 37-yard completion into the hands of Ty MacPherson to the JMU 2, setting up an inside misdirection shovel pass to Kevin Smith for a touchdown.
That made it 17-7 and ended James Madison's playoff streak of seven consecutive quarters of shutout defense.
But the half wasn't over. Polk returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the Weber 39 with 1:40 left. Despite two delay of game penalties and a hold against JMU, the big kickoff meant the Dukes were still on the fringes of scoring position while Weber's defense was playing for its third straight stop.
With four seconds left, Ratke lined up for a 51-yard field goal attempt and booted it short, but Weber State was granted a timeout called before the snap.
James Madison came out of the timeout with its offense. The Wildcats brought two linebackers and a cornerback on a blitz hoping to take matters into their own hands and end the half, but all of them were jammed at the line of scrimmage.
DiNucci had plenty of time to make his 34-yard scoring toss to Stapleton for the 24-7 halftime advantage, draining the life out of the momentum Weber State seemed to build.
"I made some mistakes, I'm going to put that on me," Hill said. "We had run a blitz earlier and the thing they didn't pick up, I thought we could hit him before he could get the ball off ... he gets the ball off and we didn't make a play. That one hurts because that's a dumb call by me."
For good measure, James Madison took the second half's opening kick and drove 43 yards to set up a 37-yard Ratke field goal, good for a 27-7 lead.
DiNucci finished 19 of 26 for 255 yards and two touchdowns, both scores going to Stapleton who finished with 162 yards on nine catches — the same receiver who hauled in 189 yards on eight catches in the two teams' quarterfinal matchup two years ago.
Weber State mounted a fourth-quarter scoring drive for the final margin after Devon Cooley drew a pass interference call that moved the ball across midfield. Constantine threw 14 yards to Smith and 12 to David Ames to set up a tough, 22-yard scoring catch for MacPherson, who was hit hard as he crossed the goal line, layers of paint visibly flying off his helmet during the play.
Constantine finished 16 of 31 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. MacPherson hauled in 83 yards on five catches and Cooley added 42 yards on three grabs. Josh Davis rushed 13 times for 61 yards.
WSU's 14 points were right at James Madison's usual defensive scoring average, while JMU's 30 points were 12 short of its offensive scoring average.
Neither team committed a turnover in the contest. Weber State held one of the nation's best sacking defenses to zero sacks.
Conner Mortensen totaled 13 tackles, Noah Vaea had 12 and Preston Smith nine to lead WSU's defense. All three return next season. Senior defensive ends Adam Rodriguez and Jonah Williams each recorded a tackle for loss in their final game.
Lineman Xavier Stilson is the lone starter to graduate from Weber's offense, while Rodriguez, Williams, Auston Tesch and Kawika Tupuola have exhausted their time on WSU's defense.
"I love these seniors so much and this is such a fun team to coach. To go out this way hurts bad," Hill said. "We have almost our entire unit next year ... we've got a big, huge nucleus of guys coming back and two of our best players that didn't play with us hardly this year are coming back for next year. We should only get better."
Weber State's 2019 season comes to an end with three consecutive Big Sky titles and three straight 10-plus win seasons and a trip to the national semifinals, unprecedented heights for the program.
The Wildcats open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Wyoming. WSU will host UC Davis, Dixie State, Montana State, Portland State and Northern Colorado at home next season.