Weber State football was picked to win the Big Sky Conference this season in both preseason polls released Monday.
WSU picked up 14 of the 24 first-place votes from the media. Four first-place media votes went to Montana while three each went to Eastern Washington and Montana State.
Seven of the conference's 13 head coaches also picked the Wildcats to win the conference. Montana and EWU each had two first-place votes while MSU and Sacramento State got one first-place vote each.
In the spring season, which was played after COVID-19 necessitated the postponement of the fall season, WSU won an eighth conference championship — the Wildcats have won at least a share for four seasons in a row now — and went 5-0. Four of the five wins came by 5 points or less.
WSU lost at home to Southern Illinois 34-31 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. The Wildcats kick off the 2021 fall season on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Utah at 5:30 p.m., a game that will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
Their first home game is scheduled for Sept. 18 against James Madison at 6 p.m.
COACHES POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Weber State (7)
2. Montana (2)
3. Eastern Washington (2)
4. Montana State (1)
5. Sacramento State (1)
6. UC Davis
7. Northern Arizona
8. Idaho
9. Idaho State
10. Portland State
11. Southern Utah
12. Cal Poly
13. Northern Colorado
MEDIA POLL
1. Weber State (14)
2. Montana (4)
3. Eastern Washington (3)
4. Montana State (3)
5. Sacramento State
6. UC Davis
7. Northern Arizona
8. Idaho
9. Idaho State
10. Portland State
11. Southern Utah
12. Northern Colorado
13. Cal Poly
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS RELEASED
WSU had a league-high seven players on the preseason All-BSC teams that were released Monday.
Josh Davis (running back), Ty Whitworth (guard), Rashid Shaheed (return specialist), Jared Schiess (defensive tackle), George Tarlas (defensive end), Conner Mortensen (outside linebacker) and Eddie Heckard (cornerback) were the Wildcats' honorees.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere and Idaho linebacker Tre Walker were named preseason MVPs.
OCTOBER HOME GAME WILL BE ON ESPNU
Weber State's home game against Montana State was moved to Friday, Oct. 15, and will be televised by ESPNU.
FBSchedules.com reported the kickoff time is 8 p.m. while WSU didn't release a kickoff time.