The Big Sky Conference opened 2020 football media day Thursday by releasing the preseason coaches and media polls and, for the first time in program history, Weber State was voted to the No. 1 spot in both polls.
The three-time defending conference champions ran away with the media poll, garnering 28 of an available 44 first-place votes and 546 total points.
In the coaches poll, Weber State was placed at No. 1 by seven of the 13 coaches with 135 total points.
"I've always said preseason rankings don't mean a lot, but it's nice to be recognized," Hill said in a news release. "Hopefully this gets us excited for what we are working toward, which is to finish the season ranked number one, not just the preseason number one. We have had big expectations in our program the last few years and I think our players have handled that very well. Now we have to take another step and find a way to raise those expectations even higher."
Hill enters his seventh season as head coach with 17 returning starters from last year's 11-4 team that reached the FCS Playoffs semifinals and finished ranked No. 3 nationally, the highest ranking in school history.
In both polls, Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Sacramento State and UC Davis followed WSU in that order.
Weber State is currently scheduled to kick off the 2020 season with a road contest at Wyoming on Sept. 5.
PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
1. Weber State - 546 (28)
2. Montana - 496 (8)
3. Montana State - 493 (6)
4. E. Washington - 438 (1)
5. Sacramento St. - 389
6. UC Davis - 325 (1)
7. Portland State - 274
8. Idaho - 273
9. Northern Arizona - 238
10. Cal Poly - 206
11. Idaho State - 133
12. Southern Utah - 105
13. N. Colorado - 88
PRESEASON COACHES POLL
1. Weber State - 135 (7)
2. Montana - 128 (3)
3. Montana State - 121 (1)
4. E. Washington - 118 (1)
5. Sacramento St. - 99 (1)
6. UC Davis - 83
7. Northern Arizona - 68
8. Portland State - 67
9. Idaho - 66
10. Cal Poly - 46
11. Idaho State - 37
12. Southern Utah - 33
13. N. Colorado - 13