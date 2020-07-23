Weber State football early fall workout 05 stock
This July 16, 2020, photo, shows the west grandstand of Stewart Stadium at Weber State University in Ogden.

 BRETT HEIN, Standard-Examiner

The Big Sky Conference opened 2020 football media day Thursday by releasing the preseason coaches and media polls and, for the first time in program history, Weber State was voted to the No. 1 spot in both polls.

The three-time defending conference champions ran away with the media poll, garnering 28 of an available 44 first-place votes and 546 total points.

In the coaches poll, Weber State was placed at No. 1 by seven of the 13 coaches with 135 total points.

"I've always said preseason rankings don't mean a lot, but it's nice to be recognized," Hill said in a news release. "Hopefully this gets us excited for what we are working toward, which is to finish the season ranked number one, not just the preseason number one. We have had big expectations in our program the last few years and I think our players have handled that very well. Now we have to take another step and find a way to raise those expectations even higher."

Hill enters his seventh season as head coach with 17 returning starters from last year's 11-4 team that reached the FCS Playoffs semifinals and finished ranked No. 3 nationally, the highest ranking in school history.

In both polls, Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Sacramento State and UC Davis followed WSU in that order.

Weber State is currently scheduled to kick off the 2020 season with a road contest at Wyoming on Sept. 5.

"The last three years we've started the preseason ranked top 10 in the country and there's been expectations the past couple years, and I think our players have handled that very well," Hill said about the No. 1 ranking. "Now we need to try and find a way to take another step and find a way to raise those expectations even higher."

PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

1. Weber State - 546 (28)

2. Montana - 496 (8)

3. Montana State - 493 (6)

4. E. Washington - 438 (1)

5. Sacramento St. - 389

6. UC Davis - 325 (1)

7. Portland State - 274

8. Idaho - 273

9. Northern Arizona - 238

10. Cal Poly - 206

11. Idaho State - 133

12. Southern Utah - 105

13. N. Colorado - 88

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Weber State - 135 (7)

2. Montana - 128 (3)

3. Montana State - 121 (1)

4. E. Washington - 118 (1)

5. Sacramento St. - 99 (1)

6. UC Davis - 83

7. Northern Arizona - 68

8. Portland State - 67

9. Idaho - 66

10. Cal Poly - 46

11. Idaho State - 37

12. Southern Utah - 33

13. N. Colorado - 13

