OGDEN — There's not a chance anyone involved with Weber State football last season until now forgets the Wildcats' road game at Northern Arizona in 2018.
The game featured 11 turnovers. Each team returned fumbles for touchdowns. Weber State had what looked like a sure 100-yard interception return blown dead for no reason. And the No. 6 Wildcats lost 28-24 for their only conference slip-up on the way to a shared Big Sky title.
"Right when it looked like we were going to blow them out of the water and go up 10, we fumble the next two drives and all of a sudden, they have the lead," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "Neither offense played very good and both defenses were big-play defenses. We gave up some plays but we got some huge turnovers. It was a crazy game."
It was almost a manifestation of the all-time series wrapped up in one game, both in the competitiveness and swings. It may feel like Weber State's rivals are Montana (who has a lopsided advantage against WSU) or Idaho State (where WSU has a massive advantage) but, historically, there's an easy case that NAU is WSU's best football rival.
The all-time series is knotted at 26-26 and, for all of Hill's unprecedented success at Weber State, he's 0-4 coaching against the Lumberjacks.
A major difference from last season's football circus and the approaching game, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Stadium, is who's behind center for NAU (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky).
Injury bit the Lumberjacks hard at QB last year, especially early when knocking out Case Cookus. The prolific thrower was the national freshman of the year in 2015. He threw 19 of 26 for 211 yards and two touchdowns to open the 2018 season in a 30-10 drubbing of FBS UTEP before breaking his collar bone in Game 2.
This season, Cookus, a senior, is third nationally at 345.8 passing yards per game and has thrown 18 TDs to six interceptions. His latest entry, two weeks ago before NAU reached its bye week, was 19 of 32 for 406 yards and five touchdowns against lowly Northern Colorado.
"Cookus is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and has been for five years," Hill said. "He throws it well, he reads it well, he’s athletic and can get out of trouble. He throws it on time, he knows where he wants to go with the ball and can rope tight windows. He’s a legit quarterback."
As Cookus distributes the ball all over the field, Hill said the task for his defense is to diversify the kinds of looks and pressures they present, and force NAU into third-and-long situations to "make them chuck it." While Cookus has yet to face a defense like Weber's this season, Hill said all three position groups — secondary, linebackers, defensive line — must "play well for us to have a chance."
Defensively, NAU lost star defensive end Jalen Goss to transfer a few weeks ago. The Lumberjacks are likely to load the box, slow up the run game and force Weber to pass efficiently.
That could make it a battle, but WSU (4-2, 2-0) can combat it like it always has: cause problems as the nation's second-best turnover margin team and utilize special teams to gain a substantial field position advantage.
The Lumberjacks allow an averaging of 457.3 yards per game and have given up 34 points per game against four FCS opponents.
"In football, it’s not about who gets the most yards, it’s about who plays the best football. That’s what this game will come down to is who can stop the run or run the ball, who can throw it efficiently," Hill said.
Was last year's turnover spectacle based on who the two teams are?
"Nope. That just happens sometimes," Hill said. "Who knows, though, it might be the exact same game this year. I hope not, I hope we’re cleaner. But it might be the same game and we have to find a way to come out on top of that. In football, you never know if you’ll win 3-0 or if you’ve got to win 54-51. That’s why everyone loves college football."
QUARTERBACK CALL
Junior Jake Constantine and sophomore Kaden Jenks have each started three games this season after Constantine suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and Jenks banged up his shoulder later. Both seem to be back on track.
"Right now, it’s probably the most healthy they’ve been since San Diego State. We’ll see how they progress this week," Hill said. "A lot of it depends on who is executing the game plan better that week. I honestly don’t know who’s going to start at this point."
WEATHER
For the second time this season, weather will play a role in a Weber State home game. Three weeks ago against Northern Iowa, an expected day-long rain storm held off until the second half when WSU already held a 27-10 halftime lead. The Wildcats salted the game away and relied on its defense to bring home the win.
Saturday's forecast calls for 51 degrees with a 65% chance of rain at kickoff, with the temperature dropping to 47 but the precipitation moving up to 85% probability near the game's end. That stands to have an impact against a dome team that has one of the country's best passing offenses. Ball security could be at a premium for both sides.
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
Sportsbook 5dimes shows Weber State as a 15.5-point favorite in the contest. Combined with the over-under of 62, the odds suggest a WSU win of around 39-23. Last week, Weber was a 23.5-point favorite over SUU and won by 15.
Jeff Sagarin’s famed rating and prediction model ranks all of Division I, both FBS and FCS. Weber State is ranked 114th and Northern Arizona is 162nd (out of 256 teams). His model favors Weber State by 14 points.