The Big Sky Conference announced its preseason all-conference football team, as voted on by various members of the media covering the conference, and released the team Friday during the second day of virtual media day proceedings.
Weber State led the conference with eight placed to the 33-player preseason all-conference squad.
On offense, senior offensive linemen Ben Bos and Ty Whitworth, junior running back Josh Davis, senior fullback Clay Moss and senior returner Rashid Shaheed were voted onto the team.
On the other side of the ball, senior defensive tackle Jared Schiess, junior defensive end George Tarlas and sophomore defensive back Eddie Heckard were named to the team.
Whitworth was a unanimous selection.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere and Montana linebacker Jace Lewis were named preseason MVPs.
On Day 1 of media day Thursday, Weber State was voted preseason No. 1 in the Big Sky in both the media and coaches polls for the first time.