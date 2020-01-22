A new wrinkle in Weber State football's plans has arisen two weeks ahead of signing day.
Quarterback and senior-to-be Jake Constantine will transfer and leave the program. The move was first reported by Skyline Sports Tuesday night and Constantine's Twitter profile now reads "QB transfer portal" and "Weber State alum."
Constantine appears to be a graduate transfer, meaning that, with a degree in hand, he can play his final season of eligibility immediately at any school.
After redshirting at Boise State as a freshman, Constantine started one season at Ventura College before transferring to Weber State.
Despite battling knee injuries and rehab stemming from an ACL tear late in his one season at Ventura College, Constantine was 19-4 as a starter at Weber State and quarterbacked WSU to three playoff wins in his tenure.
In two seasons, Constantine threw for 4,428 passing yards on a 61% completion rate, throwing 33 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. His top performance came in 2018 at North Dakota, going 27 of 41 for 318 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions to help the Wildcats win a pivotal shootout in the Big Sky race.
The decision opens up questions for the quarterback position for a Weber State team that otherwise returns 17 of 22 starters from 2019's semifinal team.
Kaden Jenks returns, the junior-to-be who has started a handful of games in two seasons, including a 2-1 mark last season. Kylan Weisser saw limited snaps in 2019 as a redshirt freshman and Teryn Berry ran the scout team as a redshirt freshman.
Constantine threw 685 attempts in two seasons; Jenks has thrown 146 passes in that time and Weisser was 1 of 2 for six yards last season.
Out on the recruiting trail, WSU coaches weren't immediately available for comment on the development.
Weber State currently has two known offers to quarterbacks in the 2020 class.
Weber State offered three-star prospect Cole Hagen, a dual-threat quarterback who led Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) to two consecutive state titles, in October 2019. It's currently the best football offer for the state's player of the year, but his academic acumen also earned him offers from Harvard and Yale, providing the potential for an Ivy League education.
Left-handed quarterback Reggie Graff was a two-time region MVP for Dixie High (St. George, Utah). He reported an offer from Weber State on Monday.
Signing day arrives Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Kevin Smith Jr., a running back who would have been a senior in 2020, is also in the transfer portal, as reported by Jacob Hatch. Smith rushed for 1,232 yards and eight touchdowns between the 2017 and 2019 seasons, sitting 2018 with a knee injury.