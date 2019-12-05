Weber State football (9-3) returns to the football field at 1 p.m. Saturday as the No. 3 seed, hosting No. 15 Kennesaw State (11-2) in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at Stewart Stadium.
I reached out to Kennesaw State beat writer John Bednarowski, the sports editor of the Marietta Daily Journal in Georgia, to get more insight on the Owls.
1. Kennesaw State is 6-1 on the road this year and the one loss came in overtime to an FBS school. While this trip is very unusual for KSU, in general, what has made the Owls so good on the road? What do they do that consistently travels with them?
Bednarowski: Defense travels. For the most part, so does a running game. Kennesaw State keeps it simple and doesn't do anything that will come back to bite them.
In the six road wins, they trailed Missouri State and Campbell at the half, but quickly righted the situation in the second by remaining with their game plan.
2. What's the latest update on the quarterback situation after Tommy Bryant was injured last week and Jonathan Murphy left tire tracks all over Wofford's field?
Bednarowski: Both players are practicing and both will be available for the game on Saturday, but no starter has been named. It is unlikely one will be named prior to game time.
3. KSU's triple-option rightfully gets a lot of attention, but what do the Owls do defensively that makes that side formidable and who are some stars to watch on that side of the ball?
Bednarowski: The defense flies to the ball. Early in the year it had issues with missed tackles. That has been cleared up over the last few weeks. Bryson Armstrong is the main guy. The junior linebacker is more of a rover who plays like a safety. He is the Big South Defensive Player of the Year, and leads the team with 85 tackles including 11.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a partridge in a pear tree.
Other players to watch are defensive lineman Desmond Johnson Jr. He leads the team with seven sacks. Linebacker Kareem Taylor has a nose for the ball, as does defensive back Le'Vonte Larry.
4. Back to the unusual road trip: In 62 total games, Kennesaw State has gone west of the Mississippi River just twice. What's the talk around the long trip west, to altitude, with mountains, etc?
Bednarowski: They are trying to keep it like their first trip to the Big Sky when they played Montana State two years ago. there are still a handful of players on the roster that experienced that and they found a way to win 16-14. The game winning field goal came after a 20-play drive.
Bohannon is preaching to his team to make sure they are well hydrated and getting plenty of rest during their downtime this week to help counter-balance the altitude.
5. What is your view of Kennesaw's quick rise in FCS football — what made this all come together so quickly for Brian Bohannon?
Bednarowski: The biggest advantage KSU has is location. It is able to mine the Atlanta-metro area and the state of Georgia for recruits. The talent level is what has helped them build the program so fast. In addition, Bohannon has done a great job in hiring his coaching staff. The entire staff stayed together the first four years. This year, he hired a new defensive staff after the old one left for Navy. It's hard to tell a difference.