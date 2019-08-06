For the second straight season, Weber State football will begin its campaign ranked No. 8 nationally.
The Wildcats were tabbed as the country’s eighth-best team by the STATS FCS poll, which released its preseason rankings Monday.
Weber State finished 2017 ranked No. 5, then started 2018 No. 8 before finishing No. 6 in the same poll, which is voted upon by some media members and broadcasters, as well as representatives of FCS schools and conferences across the country.
WSU has won consecutive shares of the Big Sky Conference championship and qualified for the playoffs in three straight seasons, both feats unprecedented in program history. The Wildcats earned a No. 2 seed in last year’s playoffs and have reached the playoff quarterfinals in consecutive seasons.
Weber State is one of three Big Sky teams voted into the top 10, with Eastern Washington at No. 4 and UC Davis at No. 5. Montana State also appears at No. 14 after last year’s playoff win and Montana checks in at No. 25.
Weber State’s final non-conference opponent, Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, is ranked No. 18.
Defending national champ North Dakota State was an overwhelming No. 1 in the preseason poll, with No. 2 James Madison narrowly edging No. 3 South Dakota State.
Weber State opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at San Diego State.