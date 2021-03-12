Despite the imbalance created by a 13-team football league, Weber State and UC Davis have been frequent competitors since Jay Hill became head coach at WSU.
Come kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday in Stewart Stadium, the No. 2 Wildcats (1-0) and Aggies will have faced off in five of the last six seasons. All four completed games with Hill at the helm are WSU wins.
Current UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins coached in the last two of those games, and he brings an offensive style heralded from his Boise State days that saw a resurgence at Davis with the help of quarterback Jake Maier.
Maier is gone but, in a one-game sample, it seems UC Davis is equipped to keep moving forward.
The No. 23 Aggies (1-0) opened their season last week by scoring 20 unanswered points to defeat then-ranked Idaho 27-17. Junior signal-caller Hunter Rodrigues threw 23 of 29 for 243 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the road win.
And if that wasn't enough, junior workhorse Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. rushed 26 times for 145 yards as the Aggies racked up 481 yards of offense.
Entering his fourth season on staff, Cody Hawkins is now offensive coordinator for UC Davis. Yes, he's Dan's son, and ran his offense as a quarterback when Dan Hawkins was head coach at Colorado, as well as having helped coach it for three seasons.
"It’s very similar to what they were doing before. I would guess that Dan has a big say in what goes on offensively. I think he does a great job," Hill said. "They do a good job of putting your players in conflict, where you’re in a coverage and their offensive line goes one way and your coverage goes the other.
"They’re creative, they’re willing to throw in whatever it takes to move the ball. They’ll throw in trick plays and reverses and double passes, they keep you on your toes and make it so you can’t be overly aggressive."
Sophomore cornerback Eddie Heckard said he took advantage of WSU's off-week to watch UC Davis play at Idaho and get a "head start" on scouting.
"They know how to execute. And to even get in that school, you have to be smart so we know we’re playing against some smart young men," Heckard said. "And they don’t give anything away by formation, you can’t predict them. You just have to go out there and win your battle."
One help for the Aggies: the return of 5-foot-10 receiver Carson Crawford, who was his team's leading receiver in 2019 — 33 receptions, 428 yards, three touchdowns in five full games — before losing the rest of the season to injury. Last week at Idaho, Crawford hauled in eight catches for 120 yards and two scores, while adding a completed pass for 36 yards.
"That’s the guy I have to guard so it’s going to take a lot of focus," Heckard said. "Their receivers are probably going to be some of the best receivers we play against this spring because they’ve all played before ... and what we see is they have an elite running back, so we have to stop the run."
TD TROUBLES
A curiosity spanning three UC Davis head coaches over 10 years, the Aggies have not scored a touchdown in their last three games in Ogden.
Davis got one of its two wins in the all-time series (Weber leads 5-2) in the very first matchup, a 31-29 win in 2004 at Stewart Stadium. The three games in Ogden since? Weber State wins of 20-9 (2010), 23-3 (2015) and 41-3 (2017).
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
For entertainment purposes only, betting odds list Weber State as an 11-point favorite with an over/under of 52.5. That suggests a WSU win of about 32-21.
TV & RADIO
Saturday's game will air on KJZZ TV in Utah, with a livestream on Pluto TV channel 1054 and watchbigsky.com. A radio call will air on 103.1 FM and 1031thewave.com.