OGDEN — With Rashid Shaheed sidelined three games with a leg injury, one of Weber State's top offensive weapons was unavailable in recent weeks. Whether by getting him the ball or drawing double teams from the defense, his presence changes things for the Wildcats.
"That was the biggest thing the last couple weeks without Rashid, without him we knew that we would have to step up and do everything we can to help our running backs get open space with blocks and catch every ball," sophomore receiver Ty MacPherson said. "Without Rashid it’s tough, you’ve got to fill in the roles with the depth of our receivers."
Game 1 without Shaheed was a lot of the "help our running backs" part. WSU rushed for 439 yards in a 51-28 win over Northern Arizona.
Then, something uncommon began to unfold. Devon Cooley caught seven passes for 104 yards in a win at UC Davis.
Then, MacPherson snagged five passes for 117 yards in a win over Sacramento State.
Last week against North Dakota, Shaheed returned but it was David Ames catching six balls for 105 yards.
In all of 2017, WSU had three games with a 100-yard receiver (Shaheed twice, Andrew Vollert once) and, in 2018, it happened twice (both Darryl Denby) in 13 games.
But in 2019, the Wildcats have done it in three consecutive weeks.
"I feel like we’ve definitely been more consistent as an entire offense," the junior Ames said. "We’ve trusted our offensive coordinator more often and we’ve just been doing the little things. We’ve just taken it step by step and are doing things right, and it’s been working out."
A 100-yard receiver isn't the only measure to judge a good passing game, but what it might reveal is an ability to create explosive plays through the air. Generally, a 100-yard receiver has at least one big play to help boost that total.
Cooley's was his last, a 26-yard TD grab on a flea-flicker that put UC Davis away. MacPherson's was a TD, too: a 59-yarder up the sideline that put WSU up 16-3 at Sac State.
"As soon as the play started it looked like they were kind of hesitant to their call," MacPherson said. "So I think Jake (Constantine) recognized that, I recognized that, I just ran as fast as I could and Jake threw a perfect ball and it worked. Jake did a good job recognizing their defense."
Then last week, Ames ran a 40-yarder entirely of yards after the catch, taking a swing pass from behind the line of scrimmage and bursting through the North Dakota defense to the 2-yard line.
It's the kind of explosive pass play that has largely eluded Weber State the past two seasons but have now started to jumpstart the offense. That, along with improved run blocking, help create space for a rushing offense averaging nearly 50 yards more per game than last season.
The effects are small but important: WSU averages 30.6 points per game, up from 27.8 a season ago even without the array of defensive and special teams touchdowns scored in 2018.
The offense has begun to carry a larger load in WSU's path to success and it's coming, in part, from unsung heroes like Ames and MacPherson.
"The biggest thing we emphasize in the receiver group and on the offense is that your time can always come," MacPherson said. "So the biggest thing is everyone’s got to be ready, everyone is doing their part to be ready to step up."
MacPherson's long score in Sacramento seemed to draw a little extra celebration from players on the field and on the sideline.
"We’re all about the hype. Receivers are supposed to be the flashy guys," Ames said. "Me and Ty finally came out and made big plays and I think that excited the whole group and I think we were just going crazy because that’s just how we are, we love to see each other succeed."
Ames said an attitude inside the receivers room has helped that success.
"We take pride in being really close-knit and we’re all brothers. We treat everyone the same, there are no favorites or anyone we don’t like. If we have a problem, we sort it out right away," he said. "I think that all starts with coach (Jared) Ursua. It was big getting him here because we’ve learned a lot. That’s helped us grow as a group and grow on the field."