While much of Division I college football signs most, if not all, of recruiting classes during the early signing period each December, Weber State and Jay Hill continue to employ a different strategy and will again be set to sign most of its recruiting class in the regular period.
For the 2020 class, that will come when the signing period opens Wednesday, Feb. 5.
WSU signed two players during the early period, both transfers. As the Wildcats graduated 11 seniors following the 2019 season, what is expected to be a small group of recruits will sign Feb. 5 to finish Weber State's class.
Below is a list of where Weber State's class stands, with data compiled from recruiting services and social media posts.