Weber State football added to its 2020 recruiting class Sunday when California prep receiver Savonne Farmer reported his commitment to WSU.
Farmer tweeted his commitment Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports, which also lists an offer from Sacramento State.
Highlights from his senior season show Farmer as a speedy, ball-secure player who might excel as a slot receiver in the college game.
Farmer won the 2A state championship with Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California. His team went 15-1 and became the first public school in Ventura County to win a state title. Farmer caught a touchdown in the championship game and played through an injured shoulder, according to a report from VC Star.
Farmer stands to become the 14th player in WSU's 2020 signing class.