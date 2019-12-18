OGDEN — Weber State football signed two players Wednesday on the first day of college football's early signing period for the 2020 recruiting class, the school announced.
Both additions are transfers.
Okiki Olorunfunmi is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end from California who played one season at Reedley College. As a freshman, Olorunfunmi appeared in nine of his team's 11 games, totaling 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss and adding a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception for the junior-college Tigers.
Olorunfunmi will be a sophomore with four years to play three.
Weber State also added junior punter Mackenzie Morgan, a 6-foot-2 transfer from North Carolina State in the ACC. After graduating high school, the Australia native attended NC State for two seasons but did not play.
Morgan is an alum of Prokick Australia, the training program that produces multiple Division I kickers each season, including local notables such as WSU senior Doug Lloyd and former Utah punters Mitch Wishnowsky and Tom Hackett.
Both will enroll at Weber State in January and will participate in 2020 spring camp, a statement from the school said.
The early signing period closes Friday.
The 2020 class marks the third year of the new early-signing format that creates two signing periods for football. While most other programs across the country, both FBS and FCS, appear to sign the bulk of their classes in the early period — schools like Montana signed 17 on Wednesday and James Madison 14, while others sign more than 20 — Weber State and head coach Jay Hill have used a different tactic.
In short, WSU aims to sign what it feels are can't-miss prospects in the early period but leave the bulk of their scholarships open for the regular signing period and feel out players who might have fallen through the cracks at FBS and even Power 5 schools — like Devon Cooley did with UCLA.
In addition to that tactic, Weber State's 2019 roster lists only 11 seniors. The outgoing class is small and, additionally, WSU expects a small number, perhaps four or five, of previously signed players to join the program after returning from missions.
The math, therefore, says that Weber State's 2020 signing class is likely to be small compared to previous years.
The regular signing period opens Feb. 5, 2020.
Meanwhile, Weber State's 2019 season is still alive. The Wildcats are preparing for a playoff semifinal matchup at James Madison scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST Saturday, Dec. 21, airing on ESPNU.