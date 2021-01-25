OGDEN — The Big Sky Conference announced the final version of its spring football schedule Monday, precipitated by surprise opt-outs from four more teams in recent weeks.
The main feature of the schedule is a two-game set against a rival to save on travel — once to open the season, once to end it.
That means Weber State football will take on Idaho State twice in the spring schedule, postponed from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Though a couple dozen FCS teams have opted out of the season — including Montana, Montana State, Northern Colorado, Portland State and Sacramento State from the Big Sky — about 100 FCS teams are still preparing to play in the spring.
Weber State's spring 2021 schedule is as follows:
Feb. 27: at Idaho State
March 6: at Cal Poly
March 13: vs. UC Davis
March 27: vs. Northern Arizona
April 3: at Southern Utah
April 10: vs. Idaho State
The eight remaining Big Sky teams will vie for one auto-bid into the smaller, 16-team national playoff that begins April 24. WSU is not scheduled to play Idaho or Eastern Washington in the revised schedule.
WSU was previously scheduled to play Montana State in the original spring schedule before the Bobcats opted out. MSU head coach Jeff Choate has since been hired by Texas to coach linebackers.
The Big Sky scheduled the season to include universal bye weeks on March 20 and April 17 to allow for make-up scheduling in the event COVID-19 disrupts rosters enough to postpone games.
Kickoff times will be determined at a later date.
WSU is preparing to welcome a limited number of fans to the Dee Events Center for basketball games beginning in February, subject to university and health department approval, per radio comments from athletic director Tim Crompton.
If that goes forward, it seems more likely a limited number of fans for football games at Stewart Stadium, which is outdoors, may be allowed.
Weber State will be playing for its fourth straight Big Sky title and fifth straight trip to the playoffs. Preseason camp opens Friday.