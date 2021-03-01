Weber State football continues to make history under seventh-year head coach Jay Hill.
Following WSU's 49-21 win at Idaho State to open the spring 2021 season, the Wildcats have been voted at No. 2 in this week's STATS FCS Top 25 — the highest ranking in program history.
WSU (1-0) received four first-place votes, coming in just behind James Madison (2-0) for the No. 1 spot after North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak came to an end and South Dakota State also took a loss Saturday. It's believed to be the first time Weber has ever received first-place votes in a major poll.
The STATS poll is voted on by members of the media, athletics staffs and conference personnel from across the country.
Northern Iowa (1-1) was voted third. At No. 4, North Dakota (2-0) also received two first-place votes after demolishing NDSU. Villanova, yet to play, comes in at No. 5.
In the Big Sky, Idaho (1-0) entered the poll at No. 19 after defeating previous No. 12 Eastern Washington (0-1), which fell to No. 22 this week.
BARRON EARNS TOP PLAYER NOD
Weber State freshman quarterback Bronson Barron earned Big Sky offensive player of the week honors after his first college game.
Barron threw 17 of 27 for 312 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, adding 42 rushing yards in WSU's win at ISU. He averaged 18.4 yards per completion and his touchdown passes were 55, 38, 27 and 10 yards.
In a third quarter in which WSU scored touchdowns on all four of its possessions, Barron was 7 of 7 for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
In other notes from the weekend's win, Weber State's 49 points was an all-time high for most points scored in a season opener on the road, and Hill became WSU's all-time leader in conference wins with 35.
HICKOK TOP HOOPS PLAYER
Weber State sophomore Daryn Hickok was named the Big Sky women's basketball player of the week for her performances in two WSU wins over Sacramento State over the weekend.
Hickok recorded 25 points and seven rebounds in each of the two wins, the first two victories for the Wildcats this season. She also shot 18 of 29 (62.1%) from the field and was 11 of 12 from the foul line.
In Saturday's win, she added three steals and two blocks.
VOLLEYBALL NOW 10-0
Weber State volleyball is now a red-hot 10-0 to start the season after a pair of home wins over Sacramento State.
Friday, WSU gutted out a five-set win after falling behind 2-1, claiming a 27-25, 25-27, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory. Rylin Adams tallied 23 kills, Sam Schiess and Caroline Clark each had four blocks, Ashlyn Power had 53 assists and Makayla Sorensen added 21 digs.
Saturday's sets were as competitive but the Wildcats got it done in four: 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21. Adams had 20 kills, Schiess five blocks, Power 50 assists and Dani Nay totaled 23 digs.
WSU ends the season with some tests, traveling to Northern Arizona (7-2) on March 7-8, going to Idaho State (2-7) on March 13-14, and ending the regular season hosting Montana State (8-2) on March 20-21.
SOFTBALL SPLITS IN ST. GEORGE
Weber State softball (6-8) opened its tournament at Dixie State by winning its first two Friday, then dropping a pair of close calls to in-state teams.
In a 9-4 opening win over conference foe Northern Colorado, Kate Donaldson got the win after giving up two earned runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Third baseman Chloe Camarero hit 3 for 4 and drove in four runs, hitting a home run in the second inning and a triple in the third.
In Friday's nightcap, the Wildcats topped host Dixie State 5-1. Mariah Ramirez pitched a complete game for the win, striking out six, walking one and giving up six hits. Catcher Abigail Sagert hit 3 for 3, including a double and a home run, and first baseman Brooke Hatfield drove in two runs.
WSU fell 2-0 to Utah State on Saturday and 3-1 to Dixie on Sunday.
WOMEN 2ND AT CROSS COUNTRY
The Weber State women's cross country team took second place at the Big Sky Conference cross country championship meet held Saturday at a cold, snowy Riverside Golf Course.
Summer Allen finished an individual second place with a time of 17:08.7 on the 5K course. Billie Hatch took 10th. Coach Paul Pilkington said Allen will race in the NCAA Championships and the team is awaiting a possible bid.
The WSU men finished third after Southern Utah took the surprise team title over Northern Arizona. Taylor Dillon finished seventh with a time of 24:13.6 on the 8K course and Christian Allen finished 12th. Dillon and WSU await possible selection for the NCAA Championships.