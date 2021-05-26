A local high school athlete is "coming home" after signing with Weber State.
Cormac Boyer, a Roy High and Snow College offensive lineman, signed with Weber State football, which WSU announced Wednesday.
"Super excited to say that I will be committing to Weber State University!" Boyer tweeted Monday.
As a senior in 2019, Boyer blocked for a Roy offense that averaged 35.6 points and 450.8 yards of offense per game, including 223.3 rush yards per game, 6.6 yards per carry and 29 rushing touchdowns. He was named Standard-Examiner second-team All-Area.
In Snow College's current season, Boyer has played center for the No. 2 Badgers (8-0), who are scheduled to play in the NJCAA national championship against No. 1 Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) on June 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
With the 2020-21 season not counting against eligibility at both the NCAA and NJCAA levels, Boyer should still have four seasons to play at Weber State.