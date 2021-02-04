Another of Weber State football's longtime assistants has moved on and this time, it's a call to the big leagues.
Running backs coach Quinton Ganther has left Weber State for a role on Urban Meyer's staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
KSL was first to report the move Thursday morning; it was later confirmed by the Standard-Examiner before WSU sent a congratulatory tweet in the afternoon.
Ganther has been on Jay Hill's staff at Weber from the beginning, coaching running backs for six seasons and building a reputation as a strong recruiter. He also served as WSU's pro liaison, working directly with NFL scouts.
“I want to thank Weber State for giving me a chance when no one else would’ve given me a chance,” Ganther told KSL, also thanking Hill and Meyer for their roles in his career. "I can’t wait to get to work with the Jaguars.”
Ganther was pivotal in the success of WSU's run game, coaching the likes of national freshman of the year Josh Davis, Kevin Smith, Clay Moss, Brady May and Treshawn Garrett.
He played two seasons at the University of Utah when Hill was an assistant coach there, then spent six years in the NFL after being drafted in 2006 by the Tennessee Titans. His first season at Utah was 2004, when Meyer was head coach.
Ganther's departure comes after six-year defensive line coach Kite Afeaki left the team last fall. Afeaki was replaced by Robert Conley, a former Utah offensive lineman with college and high school coaching experience.
Offensive line and associate head coach Brent Myers and current outside linebackers coach Grant Duff, who spent the first three years as director of operations, are the two coaches left who have been on Hill's staff since his hire before the 2014 season.
Other staff changes since the conclusion of the 2019 season include offensive coordinator Dave Schramm's departure to Utah State, moving linebackers coach Matt Hammer back into the OC role, and hiring Matty Ah You to coach inside linebackers.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Jaguars had not announced Ganther's hire and his coming role is unclear. KSL reports he will be an "offensive assistant" for Meyer.
WSU opens the spring 2021 season Feb. 27 at Idaho State.