OGDEN — Weber State's only loss to an FCS opponent this season came on a road trip four weeks ago at Montana.
Fans may have already tried to forget that one, but in short: the Griz built a 35-3 lead before winning 35-16. The Wildcats threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and botched two punt snaps early that helped Montana grab a lead.
To boot, Dalton Sneed threw touchdowns of 79 and 59 yards to sizzling receiver Samori Toure (who has since racked up 303 receiving yards in his team's second-round win over Southeastern Louisiana).
So Friday's quarterfinal rematch (8 p.m. MST at Stewart Stadium, ESPN2) isn't quite about revenge for No. 3 seed Weber State (10-3). It's more like redemption.
"It’s exciting because, quite frankly, we didn’t play very good that game and it’s rare in life that you get re-dos. And we get one," WSU head coach Jay Hill said.
Those in purple recognized how well No. 6 seed Montana (10-3) played in that Nov. 16 laugher but, given the mounds of miscues in Missoula, there's definitely a feeling in Ogden's foothills that the Wildcats left the game wanting when it came to their best efforts.
"It was our fault," senior defensive end Jonah Williams said. "We just didn’t play to the best of our ability and they did. Everything we saw on film, they did. Now it’s just playing to the best of our potential.
"It’s interesting because my wife plays volleyball and they play teams over and over again. You don’t get that chance in football."
The rematch hearkens back to 2008. Weber State shellacked No. 3 Montana 45-28 early in conference play and ran through the Big Sky until a road loss at Eastern Washington to end the regular season.
That meant a drop in playoff standing. After a big first-round win at No. 3 Cal Poly, Weber State had to travel to Missoula where it lost to No. 5 Montana 24-13.
That's the only playoff matchup in the nearly 60 years of the series.
Now the script is flipped, with Montana holding the big, regular-season win at home now having to travel to Weber State for a playoff game.
"Playing a team a second time in a year is always a challenge," Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. "In reviewing our last game with Weber State, I don't think we played particularly well, so we need to play better than last time in order to win this game. We need to execute better, and we really just need to go out and play our best game of the season."
The rematch also recalls a more recent memory, that of 2017's double-shot with Southern Utah. Weber State lost in the regular season but went to Cedar City in the second round and thoroughly mopped up the Thunderbirds.
"That's the same expectation," Williams said.
"We played one of our best games that next time we got the rematch," Hill said. "So we’re hoping it comes to fruition again or that we can repeat that again."
Added into the mix: Weber State is again playing for history in reaching the national semifinals for the first time.
It's not something anyone is shying away from.
"We want to make history. We want to be the best team in school history. All those things are important to us," Hill said. "This already is the winningest senior class in school history. If we can just keep adding to it, obviously, that just keeps getting better."
Come Friday, WSU — 10-1 against FCS competition this season — gets its do-over.
"Just a redemption (against) them, it’s all you can ask for," junior quarterback Jake Constantine said. "It’s what we wanted and we got it at home, which is even better. Hopefully we get a lot of people out to our game and we’ll do our thing."