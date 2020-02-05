Shortly after Jordyn Turner committed to play football at Weber State, the 6-foot-5, three-star wide receiver from Washington joined other football players, coaches and recruits Jan. 25 at the Dee Events Center to see WSU men's basketball in a big conference game.
The three-sport athlete, a basketball player himself, took in the surroundings.
"It was fun to watch. It’s a big stadium, better than some of the Pac-12 schools, I think. It was fun, especially getting the win in overtime," Turner said.
Then, with the game just one week after committing to be a Wildcat, he said: "That was good to see, especially against Montana."
That's consistent for Turner, who made his commitment official Wednesday morning by signing a letter of intent on National Signing Day, joining a handful of new Wildcats on the first day of Division I football's regular signing period.
The 2020 season will be his second consecutive with a new team. Turner moved from Brentwood, California, to Bothell, Washington, outside Seattle, for his senior high school football season.
Thomas Bainter, who just finished his 20th season as head football coach at Bothell High School, was on vacation when Turner's family arrived in the city.
Three days later, when Bainter returned to Bothell and found his team in the weight room, Turner probably only stood out because of his height. Otherwise, it was if he'd known his new teammates his whole life. He was there, working hard and being a friend.
"He’s going to be a locker-room guy because he likes people. He’s going to be an all-in guy because he understands the work ethic and the grind," Bainter said. "He’s going to compete and fit in, and become a part of something bigger than him because that’s the kind of person he is."
About four weeks later, Bainter got his first look at Turner on the field during a seven-on-seven tournament.
"His burst was evident, he’s fast, he’s explosive in his strides, he breaks down a cushion really well and has super soft hands. He’s just one of those naturals at catching the football," he said. "It didn’t take long, you see him play ... and you go ‘this kid’s going to play at a high level and get college paid for.’ I’d say I could see it in the first half-hour."
In 11 games at Bothell, which competes in Washington's largest division, Turner hauled in 1,005 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Turner says he held one offer from the FBS ranks in Liberty, plus offers from Portland State and Central Washington. Despite that relatively small offer sheet, he says he's "not at all" feeling overlooked and chose Weber State because coaches showed him the most "love and loyalty" during the process.
The basketball game was just part of his official weekend visit.
"The facilities are unreal, the best I’ve seen in FCS, so I’m excited to be there. The new locker room looks dope, the new weight room, everything looks nice," Turner said. "It feels amazing. The process is done. I love it there, I love the campus, I love the team, I love the atmosphere. It felt real good."
On the field, Turner expects to contribute.
"They want me to be one of their guys this year, that big target, is what I’ve been told," he said. "They don’t want me to be a freshman, they want me to be a Wildcat. A guy they can go to and trust to put the ball in the air."
Bainter thinks Turner's athleticism — in track season, he competes in the long jump and the 100, 200 and 400 meter races — will be an asset immediately.
"He’s a long strider. Sometimes those long striders don’t seem fast but every step, they’re gobbling up 4 yards so they get places quickly," Bainter said.
"He could play outside and play vertical, he can stem and run inside routes, play slot and come across the field. As soon as he picks up what’s going on, I think coaches will have a fun time figuring out how many ways they want to use him."