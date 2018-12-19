Weber State football signed two prospects as the sport's early signing period began Wednesday.

High school defensive backs Jacob Sharp and Maxwell Anderson, both from California, signed letters of intent to play at Weber State as part of the 2019 class, the school announced Wednesday.

Sharp is a 6-foot-1 athlete from Bethel High School in Vallejo, California. He played quarterback, defensive back and a slew of other positions on both sides of the ball. WSU announced his signing as a cornerback.

Sharp's senior highlights show him breaking big plays at quarterback, returning kickoffs and punts for touchdowns, catching passes as a receiver and intercepting passes as a safety.

Anderson is a 5-foot-11 defensive back from Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, California. He played both ways for a team that finished 2018 at 12-1. Defensively, Anderson totaled 24 tackles and intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown, according to MaxPreps. He caught 28 passes for 440 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 243 rushing yards and two more TDs.

Anderson's film shows him playing lots of one-on-one, man coverage at cornerback, which fits WSU's defensive scheme.

Many schools signed what they expect to be most of their 2019 class Wednesday despite the regular signing period coming later in February. Within the Big Sky, Montana signed 21 players, Montana State 17 and Idaho 13.

Weber State's two signings are consistent with head coach Jay Hill's explained philosophy with the new dual-period signing process. Simply put, Hill will try to sign who he and his staff feel are can't miss recruits in the early period but, otherwise, will wait to feel out the process.

Last year, that resulted in signing Devon Cooley and AJ Allen, two receivers previously committed to Pac-12 schools.

Junior college running back Daniel Wright Jr. tweeted about an offer from Weber State on Tuesday and, come Wednesday evening, tweeted a photo of him signing his letter of intent to play at WSU — though he was not announced as a signee by the school.

Wright Jr., a 5-foot-9 back, led American River College in Sacramento with 633 rushing yards this season as a sophomore. He appeared in 11 games and rushed for 7.1 yards per carry.

The early signing period goes through Thursday, Dec. 21. The standard signing period for the 2019 class is Feb. 6-April 1, 2019.

Hill previously said he expects to sign 10-15 players in the class and also welcome home a handful of returned missionaries.

BYU, Utah, USU announce early signings

BYU announced 14 signees Wednesday and has the No. 73 ranked class in FBS, according to recruiting site 247sports.com. BYU's top signee was Arizona quarterback Jacob Conovor, a four-star signal-caller who had offers from Alabama, Arizona State and Arizona. BYU's most local signee was Caleb Christensen, a defensive back and return specialist from Sky View High School.

Utah announced 12 signees and has the No. 70 ranked class. Its top signee was offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, a high three-star guard from California who had offers from USC and UCLA, among others. Two were from Utah: Johnny Maea of East High and Keaton Bills of Corner Canyon.

Utah State signed 14 players and has the No. 93 ranked class. The Aggies' top signee was linebacker Christian LaValle, a three-star prospect from California who had an offer from Arizona State. USU signed Northern Utah players Sione Moa (Weber) and Aaron Bredsguard (Viewmont) to scholarships.