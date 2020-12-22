After signing five players Wednesday to open the early signing period, Weber State football announced the signing of two additional athletes over the weekend to complete the early signing period for the 2021 recruiting class.
The Wildcats added physical linebacker Jack Kelly from Kearns High School in Utah. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound backer totaled 44 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in nine games, according to MaxPreps.
Kelly also led Kearns in receiving offense with 515 yards and five touchdowns. He's rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, which reports Kelly had offers from Utah State, Army, Nevada and New Mexico.
Introducing the newest Wildcat - Jack Kelly— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 18, 2020
An all-state performer out of Kearns High School!
@jack_kelly1717 highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/nFdb1hPmKn
Weber State also announced the signing of 3-star linebacker Jayden Ah You from Orem High School. The nephew of WSU linebackers coach Matt Ah You, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound disruptor had offers from Arizona State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Hawaii and Navy, according to 247 Sports.
Ah You recorded a team-high 124 tackles and 21.5 sacks, second in Utah to the 22 from Lone Peak's John Henry Daley, a BYU signee. He also forced four fumbles in 2020.
Introducing the newest Wildcat - Jayden Ah You!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 21, 2020
@JaydenAhYou42 highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/tVghAuTOrZ
The two join the following five in the early signing class: LJ Anderson (DB, Laney College), Jake Eichorn (OL, Beaver HS), Noah Kjar (WR, Corner Canyon HS), Josh Olave (DB, Azusa Pacific Univ.), Brayden Perry (LB, Westlake HS). Anderson and Olave will be immediately eligible for the spring 2021 season.