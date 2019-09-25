OGDEN — Weber State football's depth chart lists four starting defensive lineman, per the team's 4-3 defensive alignment. But the unit's projected depth from before the season is a reality and leads a defense that has held all three opponents so far under 20 points, when accounting for points not scored against the defense.
Nine defensive linemen have recorded at least two tackles this season: Jonah Williams (18), Jared Schiess (13), Adam Rodriguez (12), Jayden Palauni (8), Kawika Tupuola (8), Sione Lapuaho (4), George Tarlas (3), McKade Mitton (3) and Doug Schiess (2).
Williams (3.5), Jared Schiess (3), Mitton (2) and Rodriguez (1.5) have combined for 10 tackles for loss.
"What they do is they put a little bit of fear in the opponent," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "They get opponents into third-and-long situations, and they really come alive when it’s third-and-long. It’s a good group, it’s fun to coach those kind of guys."
Williams and Rodriguez get a lot of attention as senior, all-conference defensive ends. But Jared Schiess and Palauni lead the attack up the middle and Tupuola is no slouch off the end, either.
"One thing that keeps us closer together and pushes each one of us every year is that there’s a lot of competition. We’ve got a lot of dudes on our D-line who are very experienced, very willing to go out there and make a play happen, eager to make a play and help the team," Tupuola said. "Within practice, we all compete with one another to make plays but, at the same time, there’s a sense of camaraderie and no bitter feelings if someone is playing over someone else. It’s just love and support."
The depth means players must play well in practice to get game reps, Hill says, and also keeps the unit fresh deep into each game.
"That causes each player to play with confidence on the field, knowing if they get tired, it’s alright," Tupuola said. "It’s no worries if you’re tired because we can get you out for a few reps and you don’t have to worry about what play the other team is running, if they’ll attack where you just were. That comes back to that camaraderie and that trust. It allows us to play all-out and not worry about being tired, because we can trust each other."
Kite Afeaki has coached WSU's defensive line for all six years Jay Hill has been head coach. Hill says some of Afeaki's success traces back to his time as a lineman and to the Kyle Whittingham coaching tree.
Afeaki played in nine games at Weber State as a redshirt freshman in 2001. He later played in 22 games and made seven starts at the University of Utah in 2004-05, with Whittingham and Gary Andersen as his defensive line coaches.
"Coach Afeaki was a good player. He’s been there, done that. He understands it, he knows the intensity and the toughness of what it takes to be successful at the defensive line spot," Hill said. "He knows the techniques ... it’s very similar techniques that’s brought Utah so much success, and so much success up here. It’s the right techniques, the right way to coach them and high expectations, too."
Tupuola, a Davis High graduate, said the D-line has accepted the expectation that, because of their depth and seniority, the unit will "anchor" the team and help younger players have the opportunities to make plays.
"Throughout the years we’ve developed that chemistry that allows us to know how each other plays, what each other’s strengths are and how we can build off that," he said.