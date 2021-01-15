To fans and outsiders, Jordan Allen's announcement of his transfer from Tennessee to Weber State was a surprise.
To Allen, there's nothing out of the ordinary to go from the SEC to the Big Sky, and not much unfamiliar about Weber State.
"Weber State just made the most sense for me at this point in my career … I was comfortable with it," Allen said. "And Coach (Jay) Hill has a great reputation as a coach and for his relationships with players."
With two seasons left to play, the graduate transfer with a degree in sociology tweeted his commitment to Weber State football on Jan. 10.
That comfort? Allen grew up with Weber State running back Kevin Smith and WSU defensive back Jemaurri Bailey in Fairfield, California. The three played little league football together and were friends through high school, though Smith and Bailey attended a different high school than Allen.
"We were friends the whole time. Not just friends, like family," Allen said.
Though the NCAA has prohibited recruiting travel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Allen's been to Weber State before. During Tennessee's bye week in 2019, Allen flew to Utah to watch his friend Smith play in a home win over Northern Iowa.
And he's known some Weber State coaches since high school, with running backs coach Quinton Ganther hailing from the Bay Area
"There’s just a lot of connections and it just made a lot of sense," he said.
Despite playing minimal defense in high school — mostly receiver and tight end — Allen's only scholarship offer was to play linebacker at UC Davis, where he redshirted in 2016. The head coach was fired and Allen transferred to City College of San Francisco for one season of junior college ball.
He stuck with linebacker, since he'd been training at the position for a year, and ended up receiving a four-star recruiting rating. He committed to Tennessee over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan State and TCU, among others, appearing in nine games for the Volunteers in 2018.
Allen suffered a groin injury that required surgery in 2019 and sat out the season, and moved to tight end upon his return. He played a handful of snaps this fall, so he will not play during Weber State's spring season. He can practice with the team and will be eligible to play for the fall 2021 campaign.
He thought about transferring prior to the 2020 season but, after a conversation with his mother, decided he was too close to graduation to disrupt that timeline.
Allen says he received all kinds of interest to play linebacker once deciding to transfer but his decision came down to who really wanted him to play tight end.
It came down to Coastal Carolina, an FBS program which finished 11-1 in 2020 with a No. 14 national ranking and who offered Allen out of junior college, and Weber State.
"Weber just made the most sense as far as what I was looking for from an offensive standpoint, and having a lot of connections it was just like, why wouldn’t I?" Allen said. "The program, it’s just a winning culture. The team has a great chemistry. I bring things to the table; obviously I believe in myself, but I just look forward to helping the team any way I can. I’m just excited to be part of a winning culture."
Allen sees himself as a talented pass-catcher who can create separation and make plays due to his background as a receiver, and as an improved run-blocker from his time at Tennessee.
But more than that, he looks back and appreciates the journey that has brought him to Ogden.
"We all have these images in your mind, for anything in life, and goals that we set and we tend to put a timeline on it … but God places you in certain places and puts you in certain situations in life," Allen said. "You never know the impact you can have on others. You might not understand why exactly you’re going through what you’re going through. You might not see it immediately, but later on when the picture becomes clear, you can see you had to go through that to get to this — like, I had to get surgery so I could get back on offense and play tight end.
"When you're going through it, you might not understand but you just have to trust the process and don’t put a timeline on things. Just put the work in."