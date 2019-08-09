The Big Sky Conference announced more TV selections from its partners for football games, as well as regional selections for teams in select markets, nearly completing Weber State's TV schedule for the 2019 season.
Most notable for Weber State is the airing of two home games that will air in Utah on KJZZ TV — the Sept. 7 home opener against Cal Poly and the Oct. 12 homecoming game against Southern Utah.
Eleven Sports selected Weber State's Oct. 26 road game at UC Davis and its home finale on Nov. 23 against Idaho State. Eleven Sports is available on some satellite providers.
ROOT Sports Northwest previously selected Weber State at Montana on Nov. 16 for its regional cable package with the Big Sky. Those games are typically also carried on AT&T Sports Net in Utah.
Except for the road game at Montana, all of Weber State's conference games and home games, including those selected by KJZZ and Eleven Sports, will also be available on Pluto TV and WatchBigSky.com. ROOT Sports does not allow simultaneous streaming of its "game of the week" selections.
Weber's Sept. 14 road game at Nevada will stream online and on mobile apps through WatchESPN.
The only game with TV selection still outstanding is the season opener, Aug. 31 at San Diego State. That game was not selected by Mountain West Conference TV partners. It may still be chosen for broadcasts on Facebook Live or Watch Stadium, online partners of the Mountain West.