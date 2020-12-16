As has become typical of early signing day, while other Big Sky schools racked up 15-20 signings, Weber State football inked just five players Wednesday as the early signing period opened.
Aside from having few seniors and, thus, few scholarships to offer, it’s an intentional strategy head coach Jay Hill employs to see what players might fall through the cracks with Pac-12 or Mountain West programs after the early period is over.
But five is the most WSU has signed on the opening day of the early period, and that’s owing to pressing needs for the coming spring season that begins Feb. 27.
LJ Anderson and Josh Olave are defensive back transfers Hill signed to compete immediately in the spring due to current Wildcats who had surgery for injuries and may or may not be ready to play six-plus games in the nearing campaign.
“These guys are coming in to compete and to make the group better. They’ll add depth and they’ll be battling for starting spots, for sure,” Hill said.
Though a senior, Olave can play both in the spring 2021 season (postponed from fall 2020) and in the fall 2021 season because players who compete in the spring will not have that count against their eligibility. Similarly, Anderson is a sophomore but could play four seasons at Weber State.
Most or all of the group of high school players announced Wednesday have plans to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Hill does not detail which players have those plans in case things change, but Noah Kjar and Brayden Perry have publicly stated their intent to serve missions.
Aside from the five announced, Corner Canyon offensive lineman Brennon Mangum tweeted Wednesday night that he had signed but WSU has not yet announced his signing as official.
Below are more details about the five announced signings and what Hill had to say about them.
LJ ANDERSON
DB • 6’2”, 190 pounds
Laney College (CA)
Anderson adds to a secondary unit that returns tons of experience. The junior college transfer will be a sophomore after playing 2019 at Laney College, where he recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games, also returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He prepped at Moreau Catholic High School in the Bay Area and originally signed with San Jose State. He is the brother of WSU sophomore cornerback Maxwell Anderson.
“We liked him out of high school,” Hill said. “He’s athletic, he’s long, I love the way he runs, he’s got ball skills. He’s a guy who could play either corner or free safety.”
Introducing the newest Wildcat - LJ Anderson— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 16, 2020
A sophomore defensive back coming from Laney JC.
Highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/q22GiSoWGx
JAKE EICHORN
OL • 6’7”, 265 pounds
Beaver High (UT)
Eichorn signed to Weber State after a successful prep career. With Eichorn — this year’s 2A MVP — plowing the way, Beaver had three running backs with 10 or more rushing touchdowns and the Beavers won their second straight 2A state championship. Beaver is 44-6 in the last for seasons.
“We love his potential and what he’s going to grow into. He’s athletic, he’s a good basketball player as well. He buries people and, obviously being the MVP of that division, is a big deal for a lineman,” Hill said.
Introducing the newest Wildcat Jake Eichorn!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 16, 2020
A 3-time state champion and the 2020 Utah 2A State MVP from Beaver High School.
@EichornJake highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/Vl5vceVqeA
NOAH KJAR
WR • 6’0”, 190 pounds
Corner Canyon (UT)
Kjar is one of the most prolific receivers in Utah high school football history. He became Utah’s all-time leader in career receptions this year (285), finishing his career second in receiving yards in a season (1,911) and career yards (4,935). Corner Canyon won three straight state championships to conclude Kjar’s career and was 51-1 in his time over four seasons.
“He’s very savvy, nifty. He really has all the intangibles to be a great wide receiver,” Hill said. “I mean, a three-time state champion, there’s so many things about this kid that we love. He’s a winner, knows how to get open, and he’ll make us better.”
Introducing the newest Wildcat - Noah Kjar!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 16, 2020
Utah’s all-time leader in receptions and led the nation in receiving yards in 2020, and was named the Utah 6A MVP at Corner Canyon.
@noahkjar_08 highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/IZauBwTkdl
JOSH OLAVE
CB • 5’11”, 190 pounds
Azusa Pacific University (CA)
Olave is transferring to Weber State as a senior after playing three seasons at Division II Azusa Pacific. The California native totaled 10 interceptions in his three seasons with the Cougars. He’s a brother of Ohio State star receiver Chris Olave.
“Olave is an experienced guy who has played a lot of college football. He’s very instinctive and I think he’s got an opportunity to come in and help in that role of boundary corner or nickel,” Hill said.
Introducing the newest Wildcat Josh Olave!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 16, 2020
Senior CB transfer from Azusa Pacific
@josh_olave highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/7hdznmsR6C
BRAYDEN PERRY
LB • 6’3”, 200 pounds
Westlake High (UT)
Perry’s physicality led to 81 tackles, including 11 for loss, and three forced fumbles in 10 reported games during the 2020 season, according to MaxPreps.
“Love his size, love his athleticism,” Hill said. “His best football is still ahead of him. He’s physical, plays the game the right way and I think he has a bright future in our defense.”
Introducing the newest Wildcat - Brayden Perry!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 16, 2020
All-State honors as a senior at Westlake High School.
@braydenperryy highlights 🎥 ⬇️
#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #NSD21 🏈✍️ pic.twitter.com/8Nk91s5MOo