OGDEN — In Weber State football's quest to find offensive consistency, many Wildcats see adding experience and continuity to quarterback Bronson Barron's talent is at the top of the list of benefits from playing the spring season.
More continuity and experience at offensive line will help, as will the talent in the running backs group.
But one group stands to give the Wildcats, voted No. 6 in the The Analyst (formerly STATS) preseason Top 25 released this week, a huge boost in getting over the hump and stepping on the gas.
"We’ve got a lot of experience in the room. We’ve got every facet that you would want on the perimeter available and now with a lot more confidence," receivers coach Jared Ursua said.
For the receiver and tight end positions, the Wildcats return 100% of the production from the spring season, which saw WSU take a step forward in yards per game, third-down conversion rates and general explosiveness, but brought struggles in the red zone.
The top production comes from four returning players: junior Ty MacPherson (395 yards, 20.8 yards per reception), senior Rashid Shaheed (251 yards, 3 touchdowns), senior David Ames (183 yards, 14 ypr) and junior tight end Justin Malone (206 yards, 15.9 ypr, 3 touchdowns).
"T-Mac grew into a role. Rashid with the back-end of 2019 getting hurt, he needed a little bit of time. That six-game season was perfect for him," Ursua said. "And getting guys bouncing back COVID-wise and all the differences being in the spring."
One might consider returning pass-catching production at more than 100% with the expected return of junior receiver Devon Cooley, who led the team in 2019 with 733 yards and five touchdowns but caught just one pass in the spring. Coaches have been high on Cooley's refocus and determination.
"It wasn’t that he did something terribly wrong, it was that other guys stepped up and were hungry, and wanted what he had. We’re excited to have him back and eager, making plays for us," Ursua said. "It was a really humbling experience for him ... so what we’ve seen from him is a great summer, a lot of hard work, gaining that confidence back."
And with all that, there's more to add: junior Randal Grimes brings another unique weapon in the pass game. Grimes spent his freshman year at USC, getting his college feet wet in the Pac-12 and catching a pair of passes. The 6-foot-4 receiver then transferred to UNLV and caught 44 passes for 696 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Life events have brought Grimes to Weber State, where he arrived for spring's preseason camp and has spent time in the program.
"He’s a big body. He’s got a lot of strength. He can catch the football away from him with his hands. He brings great energy to the group," Ursua said. "He’s very proven in what he can do. And then, more than anything, he’s an energy guy who isn’t afraid to see someone else shine ... so his addition is more than just what he’ll bring catching the ball, he’s got a great attitude and personality that’s going to help our room really blossom."
Barron also noted Grimes' personality.
"Randal brings a lot of joy and happiness in the locker room. He’s vocal, he’s funny, he just uplifts the spirits," Barron said.
In the back of the rotation, locals Haze Hadley and Hudson Schenck may find some time in the slot. Senior Isiah Jackson and sophomore Jon Christensen have caught passes for the Wildcats, and freshmen Colby Samuels, Devin Ford and Josh Amasio are getting strong mentoring.
Malone leads a tight end group that includes sophomore Dallin Jamison who is in his fourth season in the program and caught three passes for 33 yards and one touchdown in a spring win at Southern Utah. WSU also returns Hayden Meacham, Logan Snyder and 6-foot-8 Davis Rasmussen.
"They’re all unique in their body types but have skillsets that can help us now and in the future," tight ends coach Skyler Ridley said. "We traveled four, even five tight ends last year and I would expect to do the same this fall, especially based on special teams roles."
And, another newcomer enters the fray: 6-foot-4 junior Jordan Allen, who joined the team in the spring after transferring from Tennessee. A natural receiver and tight end, his only scholarship out of high school was to play linebacker at UC Davis. The coach there was fired, so he played a season of junior college ball and then went to Tennessee.
A groin injury held him out of 2019 and he transitioned back to tight end during his recovery. He had lots of FBS interest to play linebacker but for him, his recruiting after graduating at Tennessee was focused on who wanted him to play tight end.
Allen's speed at the position is immediately noticeable during practice. The word about Allen is about his hunger to get major reps, especially at his preferred position, after shuffling around programs and positions until now.
"He has a feel for the game that’s different for a lot of guys. Some of the stuff he does, you can’t teach," Ridley said. "So you have another guy who is explosive and can stretch the field, but has a frame to be at the point of attack."
Barron said "Jordan’s a hard worker" and "does the things that are necessary."
Put together the 100% returning production plus the versatility of Grimes and Allen, and things may be hard to pin down when Weber State wants to pass. Ursua said the continuity of the group and the recency of the spring season has given both groups a rare chance to explode in growth.
"The depth chart is very fluid on where people are at and what positions they’re playing," Ursua said. "We’re not tuning someone into one specific spot in the offense, but trying to create more matchups for us, changing things where you might see Randal Grimes play inside one play and then outside the next, or Rashid the same thing. The more we can do things like that with the weapons we have, it’s going to be a bigger challenge for other teams."