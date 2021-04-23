For the fourth straight season, Weber State football (5-0) will open the FCS Playoffs at home in Stewart Stadium, a place the Wildcats have won 11 straight and are 4-1 in the playoffs.
They'll welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-3), a battle-tested squad from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
SIU averages 26.4 points per game and allows 29.4. The Salukis played four playoff teams in the regular season, going 1-3 but tallying a big win over North Dakota State.
"They remind me a lot of North Dakota when they were in our league. Very tough, physical, want to run the ball, they play good defense," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "UC Davis plays a lot the same way, very good defense this year when we played them, do a great job. Very creative in their run game."
The offense is led by quarterback Stone Labanowitz, who though not usually prolific is one of the nation's most efficient passers in his five appearances. He's 64 of 82 (78%) for 730 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
"He does a good job getting the ball out of his hand," Hill said. "When it’s not there, and he goes to raise to throw and he pulls the ball down to run, he’s athletic enough to hurt you with his feet."
Javon Williams Jr. leads the team in rushing attempts (112 carries, 507 yards, 7 TD) and does a lot of that damage from a wildcat QB position. Justin Strong takes the bulk of the traditional carries (51 for 302 yards, 2 TD).
First-team All-MVFC receiver Avante Cox takes two or three carries a game at 11 yards per carry, in addition to a team-best 55 catches for 660 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
"This is a very creative offensive scheme. I think their coaches do a phenomenal job. We’ve got our work cut out for us, for sure," Hill said.
"They’re big, physical and it takes ... multiple guys to bring them down. So we know we’re going to have to be good tacklers, wrap them up, swarm ‘em," WSU linebacker Conner Mortensen said. "Yeah, they run hard. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a good matchup and everyone’s going to have to be flying to the ball."
Weber State hopes to get a boost from players returning from injury. Among those might be junior defensive end McKade Mitton, who has not played this season due to a muscle tear. Hill said he's close to being cleared and would be a "humongous" addition.
Also expected to play: running back Josh Davis, special teams ace Dave Jones, defensive end Logan Lutui and probably defensive end George Tarlas.
Linbacker Noah Vaea will not play, nor will offensive guard Hyrum Tapusoa, Hill said. It appears strong safety Desmond Williams might have seen his season end with an injury in the regular-season finale. He's not listed on this week's depth chart. Without him, the secondary is much like the 2019 defensive backfield: free safety Preston Smith moves over to strong, Ja'Kobe Harris starts at free safety, Marque Collins and Eddie Heckard start at cornerback, and Maxwell Anderson and Kamden Garrett are available.
The game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday. A livestream airs on the ESPN app and WatchESPN.com.
Weber State is a four-point betting favorite with an over/under of 48, suggesting a 26-22 victory.
Below is more from Hill and Mortensen on several other topics ahead of the matchup.
HOME FIELD, NEW ROAD TRIP
Hill: I don’t know if (a new geographical area for SIU) affects it too much. Sometimes there can be a little bit of lag when you’re traveling, and you’re staying in hotels, and it’s a little bit different. But me personally, I always liked playing on the road when I was a player and I love it as a coach. I think it’s new, it’s exciting, I like going into new stadiums and seeing the atmospheres that the different stadiums hold. My guess is Southern Illinois is going to come out here and it’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be something new for them.
I don’t know that home-field advantage is quite as big right now with the limitations the NCAA is putting on stadiums. If we could have 18,000 fans in our stadium, that would be sweet but they’re just not allowing that right now. But we play good on our home field and we’ve got a great win streak going right now that we’re very proud of. I expect these guys to come out and battle as hard as they can this week to hold that.
Mortensen: We kind of get the same turnout regardless of the limitations. Usually (we get) a little more, especially in the playoffs we get more of a turnout. The fans here have been great about coming out, even with the limited capacity it’s still been an awesome environment and hopefully we can max it out as much as we can. We love being home and the fans have been awesome, that’s definitely something we love and play for.
CLOSE GAMES, PLAYOFF PREP
Hill: They’ve been nailbiters and kind of self-inflicted nailbiters. One game we’re driving to go up two scores with two minutes left and we fumble on the 4-yard line, and they go down the field and score and now we’ve got to hit a Hail Mary ...
But does that prepare you, absolutely. We’ve learned that hey, you make those mistakes too many times and it will cost you. Hopefully we’ve learned from that and we can move on. I know one thing, our team is very resilient and a close game is not going to freak them out at the end.
But that’s no different than Southern Illinois, they’ve been in a bunch of close games this year, too, and been on the winning end of some of those ... I’m excited for the playoffs and I’m super excited for this team. Everything they’ve overcome has been crazy.
Mortensen: As a player and as a team, I feel like you kind of come out to practice and you ratchet it up a little bit more. You feel like you’ve got to go a little bit harder. I’d call it just a heightened sense of preparation and working hard. (Tuesday) felt way more competitive but it also felt more enjoyable. Guys were laughing and having fun more than I’ve seen all year, so I think it all dials up.
OFFENSE CLEANING IT UP?
Hill: The only thing that matters is showing it in a game and we haven’t done that for the last three weeks. We’ve got to score touchdowns in the red zone. We’ve had enough mishaps in there to be a season’s worth already. We’re not used to having those and that’s cost us. That’s allowed teams to hang with us ...
We practice well. It’s not like we go out there and fart and flounder around in practice, we’re a good practice team. We’ve made some mistakes in games that have cost us a little bit. The good thing is, we’ve been making those mistakes and still winning. We clean that stuff up, we’ve got a chance to be a really good team.