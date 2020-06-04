Weber State freshman center Tim Fuller leaving men's basketball program

Weber State's men's basketball roster rounded into shape Thursday in part due to the final transfer in the group of outgoing players.
Freshman center Tim Fuller will leave the program, head coach Randy Rahe confirmed to the Standard-Examiner.
Fuller redshirted the 2018-19 season, then played 32 games in the 2019-20 season, starting 17.
In 20 minutes per game, Fuller averaged 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He recorded a season-high 18 points against West Coast Baptist and a high of 10 rebounds against Sacramento State.
"We appreciate all of Tim's efforts over the past two years and wish him nothing but the best of luck as he moves forward," Rahe told the Standard-Examiner.
After finishing high school in Arizona, the Idaho native signed to Weber State in 2016 before serving a mission to El Salvador.