Despite the new coronavirus pandemic cutting golf season short, the Big Sky Conference announced its All-Conference honors for the 2020 season Wednesday.
On the men’s side, Weber State senior Jayce Frampton led three Wildcats who received All-Conference honors with his selection to the first team.
Frampton, a Centerville native and Viewmont High School alumnus, finished 16th at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and fired a final round 4-under 68 in the Sacramento State Invitational.
Sophomore golfer Hunter Howe was named to the second team. Howe, a Weber High alumnus, finished 5-under for a career best seventh-place finish at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate. He shot a career-best 67 in the final round of the Sacramento State Invitational.
WSU freshman and Oregon native Isaac Buerger was named the conference’s freshman of the year and was placed on the second team. He finished tied for 13th place at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate.
Southern Utah’s Jake Vincent was named the conference’s golfer of the year.
On the women’s side, Kirsten Convoy was named to the Big Sky’s third team. The native of Australia recorded six top-20 finishes in seven total events, posting consecutive top-10 finishes in the final two tournaments before the season was halted.
Sacramento State freshman Tess Blair, a native of South Jordan, Utah, was the first women’s player in 10 years to be both the Big Sky golfer of the year and freshman of the year.