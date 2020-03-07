Weber State men's basketball went toe to toe with Eastern Washington on the final day of the regular-season, but the homestanding Eagles had one more push than the banged-up Wildcats.
In a game of runs, Eastern Washington prevailed 78-69 and claimed the Big Sky championship outright Saturday in Cheney, Washington.
The win came five years to the day from EWU's last conference title when the Eagles defeated WSU on the final day of the 2014-15 season in Ogden.
"I'm proud of these kids. These guys, bodies are all banged up and they just frickin' fight," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "I'm proud of their effort."
Jerrick Harding raced to 11 of his team-high 18 points in the opening 4:30 of the second half to keep WSU ticking after trailing 40-35 at the half.
That effort was part of a 14-6 run in which Harding twice nabbed steals that set up buckets for Cody John. The final piece in the run came when Dima Zdor logged his fourth block of the game by swatting a driving Ellis Magnuson, Harding poked the ball away from Jacob Davison after the rebound, and tossed ahead to John for a layup.
That made it 59-59 with 11:34 left.
But Eastern Washington (23-8, 16-4 Big Sky) won the league for a reason. The Eagles came out of the ensuing timeout with force: Casson Rouse drove and scored to begin a run while Weber was in the midst of missing four consecutive 3-pointers.
Jack Perry hit consecutive 3-pointers, the latter a deep take, during a 10-0 run that quickly made it 69-59, and Eastern held the fort from there.
"They made just enough of a push ... our guys were hurting and you could see the looks on their faces, and we had that stretch where they got those open looks," Rahe said.
After shooting 4 of 8 from the 3-point line in the first half, WSU (12-19, 8-12) was 2 of 13 in the second frame and couldn't keep up with the Eagles.
Harding added four assists and three steals to his 18 points but was hassled into five turnovers. John totaled 15 points and seven rebounds for WSU.
"Jerrick and Cody, I don't know what to say about those guys. They're hurt, sometimes I feel little guilty for even putting them out there and they just want to compete. That's why I love them to death," Rahe said.
Tim Fuller added 11 points, and Michal Kozak pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Zdor added six points and five rebounds to his four blocks in 25 minutes.
Davison led EWU with 24 points. Kim Aiken Jr. added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mason Peatling scored 13 points. The Eagles shot 13 of 31 from 3 (41.9%) to create separation.
WSU finishes the regular season with a losing overall and conference record for only the second time in Rahe's 14 seasons as head coach.
Weber State opens the Big Sky Tournament on Wednesday, March 11, at Century Link Arena in Boise, Idaho.
MEN'S TOURNAMENT
Weber State can finish as high as seventh and as low as ninth after games conclude Saturday. This story will be updated after final results.
The first round of the tournament opens Wednesday, with the top five teams receiving a bye to the quarterfinals Thursday. The following is the men's tournament schedule, with updates coming later tonight when all regular-season games conclude. All games air on Pluto TV until the men's championship, which is on ESPNU.
First Round: Wednesday, March 11
9:30 a.m. — No. 8 TBD vs. No. 9 TBD
~Noon — No. 7 TBD vs. No. 10 Idaho
~2:30 p.m. — No. 6 Northern Arizona vs. No. 11 Idaho State
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12
Noon — No. 1 Eastern Washington vs. No. 8/No. 9
~2:30 p.m. — No. 4 Portland State vs. No. 5 Montana State
5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Northern Colorado vs. No. 7 TBD/ Idaho
~8 p.m. — No. 3 Montana vs. NAU/Idaho State
Semifinals: Friday, March 13 — Game 1 at 5:30 p.m., Game 2 approximately 8 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, March 14 — 6 p.m. tipoff
WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
Weber State women's basketball notched its second conference win to conclude the regular season Friday, defeating Eastern Washington 83-77 in overtime. Ula Chamberlin led WSU (4-25, 2-18) with 17 points, Jadyn Matthews scored 16 points and Shyanne Loiland added 15.
Below is the schedule for the women's tournament, which airs on Pluto TV.
First Round: Monday, March 9
2:30 p.m. — No. 8 Northern Colorado vs. No. 9 Sacramento State
~5 p.m. — No. 7 Portland State vs. No. 10 Eastern Washington
~7:30 p.m. — No. 6 Southern Utah vs. No. 11 Weber State
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, March 10
Noon — No. 1 Montana State vs. UNCo/Sac State
~2:30 p.m. — No. 4 Montana vs. No. 5 Northern Arizona
5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Idaho vs. PSU/EWU
~8 p.m. — No. 3 Idaho State vs. SUU/Weber
Semifinals: Wednesday, March 11: Game 1 at 5:30 p.m., Game 2 approximately 8 p.m.
Championship: Friday, March 13: 1 p.m. tipoff