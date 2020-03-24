Weber State University's athletic department has recognized eight athletes as top performers in the classroom this year.
Given the novel coronavirus pandemic and its effects on schools and group gatherings, WSU recognized these athletes with social media posts this week.
The Wildcat Club award goes to the senior athletes with the highest cumulative GPA for their school careers.
Track athlete Paige Van Meeteren, who has competed in the high jump and triple jump during her WSU career, won the nod for female athletes. Golfer Jayce Frampton had the highest career GPA among male senior athletes.
WSU also recognized six athletes who have maintained a 4.0 GPA across multiple semesters. They are: Amy Chidester (women's soccer), Tim Fuller (men's basketball), Trinity Kerr (women's soccer), Danielle Nay (women's volleyball), Emily Olson (women's volleyball) and Lexi Wightman (women's track).