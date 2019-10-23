Weber State and James Madison have agreed to a two-game football series, the schools announced Wednesday.
James Madison will travel to Ogden for the first time on Sept. 18, 2021, and Weber State will return the trip to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3.
The two schools have never met in a regular-season contest. Their lone matchup came in the 2017 FCS quarterfinals, a thriller that saw upstart Weber State take a 28-20 lead with 3:14 left only for No. 1 James Madison to kick a field goal as time expired to win 31-28.
Since that game, both schools have been mainstays in the top 10 of FCS rankings, if not the top five.
The agreement means Weber State has finalized its football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
In 2020 nonconference play, WSU hosts Dixie State and travels for road games at Wyoming and Northern Iowa.
In 2021, WSU hosts James Madison and travels to Utah and Dixie State.
In 2022, Weber is scheduled to again host Dixie State and travel to James Madison, with one more nonconference game left to schedule.