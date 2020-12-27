Weber State men's basketball will miss two more games of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 issues — this time, two conference games.
Games scheduled this week against Idaho State have been canceled due to "COVID-19 related issues" in Idaho State's program, both schools announced Sunday.
Weber State was scheduled to play in Pocatello on Thursday, then host the Bengals in Ogden on Saturday.
Per Big Sky Conference policy, canceled conference games will not be made up.
WSU is now scheduled for three games less than the maximum 25 allowed contests this season. The Wildcats have had four games canceled due to coronavirus-related problems: a Nov. 28 contest at Dixie State, a Dec. 12 game against Utah State, and the upcoming pair against Idaho State. WSU played a game at Boise State on Dec. 13 to make up the lost USU contest.
The Wildcats (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky) could potentially fill at least one lost game this weekend against a nonconference opponent in a similar situation. If they can't or don't, they'll have played six games in the first six weeks of the season before hosting league-favorite Eastern Washington on Jan. 7 and 9.
After that, WSU is scheduled for a bye week before two games against Southern Utah on Jan. 21 and 23.
Meanwhile, the WSU women are scheduled to resume play this week, hosting the same Bengals on Dec. 31 and playing in Pocatello on Jan. 2. The women's basketball team will have been off for nearly four weeks after seeing a nonconference game against Pacific (Dec. 15) and a conference series against Portland State (Dec. 18 and 20) canceled.
The Wildcats have played just three games, the last a 26-point loss at Boise State on Dec. 6.
Due to the Big Sky Conference scheduling each team for a 20-game league slate this season, most Big Sky teams could play between five and seven nonconference games, depending on participation in multi-team events. In other leagues like the West Coast Conference, set to play 16 league games, some teams have already logged 9-11 games.
Teams must play at least 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.