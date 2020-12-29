Weber State men's basketball will recoup one game this weekend after a conference series was canceled.
The Wildcats will host Utah Valley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, both programs announced Tuesday evening.
The game gets both teams back in action after a holiday break and slogging through four game cancellations apiece.
Weber State (3-3) had two scheduled conference games dropped this week due to COVID-19 issues at Idaho State. Without adding a game this week, WSU would have gone two weeks between games for the second time this season. A canceled trip to Dixie State (Nov. 28) had the Wildcats go two weeks between their first and second games.
WSU has also had games canceled against Utah State (Dec. 12) and Idaho State (Dec. 31 and Jan. 2). The contest will be Weber's fifth nonconference matchup after adding a trip to Boise State on Dec. 13 to recoup the lost game against USU.
Due to calendar constraints, the Big Sky does not currently plan to make up canceled conference games. Weber State is currently slated to play 17 more games for a total of 23 — two under the maximum of 25 for the season — and 21 against Division I opponents.
Teams must play at least 13 games against DI opponents to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
Utah Valley (2-4) has not played since Dec. 15, an eight-point loss at Utah, after cancellations against Idaho State (Dec. 19), Air Force (Dec. 23) and San Diego Christian (Dec. 29).
WSU most recently played Dec. 23, an eight-point loss to BYU that is one of three common opponents between the Wildcats and UVU this season. Each have defeated Adams State (Weber by 28, UVU by 25) and Westminster (each won by eight), and have both lost to BYU (UVU by 22, Weber by eight).
The game will be the 14th all-time between the two teams, with Weber State holding a 7-6 series lead.
The Wildcats will follow the UVU matchup by returning to Big Sky play and remaining at home to host league favorite Eastern Washington on Jan. 7 and 9.
Weber State does not currently allow general spectators in the Dee Events Center. The game will stream live on Pluto TV 1054 and air on local radio at 103.1 FM The Wave.