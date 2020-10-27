Weber State's cross country and men's basketball teams have solidified the dates on which they will resume competition after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Weber State announced Tuesday that men's basketball will open the season against Adams State on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Dee Events Center. Adams State is a Division II school in Alamosa, Colorado.
Nov. 25 is the first day of the 2020-21 season, delayed from its original Nov. 10 date. According to contracts obtained via an open records request, WSU was originally set to play Adams State on Nov. 17 before the season start changed.
WSU is also set to host Utah State, travel to Dixie State and play BYU in Salt Lake City, according to previous agreements. The BYU contest, if played as scheduled, is set for Dec. 23. With those four games, WSU can add one more nonconference matchup to meet the 25-game maximum this season.
While Dixie State announced its nonconference schedule Monday and said it will host Weber State on Dec. 5, that game will need a new date as WSU will travel to Portland State for a two-game conference series on Dec. 3 and 5.
Big Sky schools agreed to a 20-game schedule featuring two-game sets in the same location between the same teams. To accomplish that and still provide a bye week during the usual January-February run of conference competition, it required one series to be played in December outside the usual league window.
With cross country seasons generally postponed to the spring, the Big Sky approved its cross country teams to compete in up to two meets this fall to help them bolster their resumes. After WSU cross country teams did not compete in an Oct. 17 event as expected, the school has posted on its website a Nov. 6 meet that Weber State will host at Round Valley Golf Course in Morgan.
The invitational meet, which will be for both women's and men's teams, is accepting entrants through the next week. The Montana Standard reports that Montana State is slated to run at WSU's invitational.