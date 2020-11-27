After Weber State's 88-60 win over Adams State on Wednesday night, head coach Randy Rahe was excited to get his team off campus for the first time in months as the Wildcats were slated to play Saturday at Dixie State. DSU was preparing to play its first game as a Division I program.
Neither will happen now as, after a "possible" COVID-19 case on Weber State's team, both schools announced they had agreed to cancel Saturday's contest before WSU traveled to St. George on Friday.
While the NCAA has issued guidelines, there are no uniform protocols and procedures for what do to after positive tests. The NCAA recommends schools test three times per week, and positive cases may result in a 14-day quarantine for "Tier 1" personnel, which is essentially players and coaches. But the same day Weber and DSU announced their game was off, Gonzaga proceeded with a game against Auburn despite a player testing positive.
The word "possible" in WSU's announcement may highlight a common path many schools are taking: Teams use tests that produce results within 30 minutes and, if a positive occurs, they try to confirm that positive with additional testing. This is likely how Utah Valley canceled its game with Stanford on Wednesday over a positive test, then resumed play Thursday by adding a game against Adams State, presumably after a second round of testing produced all negatives.
If a pause is required, Weber State has one game scheduled in the affected two-week period: a home game against Westminster College on Dec. 8. WSU is then scheduled to host Utah State on Dec. 12.
The announcements from Weber and DSU did not indicate they would attempt to reschedule the contest.
The NCAA set a number of 13 total games to meet basketball sponsorship requirements this season, and 13 games against Division I opponents to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. WSU has 22 remaining games scheduled against Division I opponents.