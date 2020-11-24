With a schedule still not fully finalized — though it's close — Weber State men's basketball begins this tenuous 2020-21 season with a home game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Adams State Grizzlies.
Once upon a time, this season may have opened with a home game against Fresno State or Utah State. After the NCAA decided to delay the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and drop the maximum number of allowed games by four, schedules across the country were thrown into flux.
Here's more about the opener.
ADAMS STATE
The Grizzlies are a Division II school in Colorado competing in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The game is serving as an exhibition for Adams State, as their conference schedule begins Dec. 5.
After going 8-20 last season, Adams State returns leading scorer Kaelin Crane, a senior who averaged 14.3 points per game. Destan Williams, a 5-foot-9 guard, joins ASU as a junior college transfer who averaged 10.5 points per game last season.
WEBER STATE
Weber State brings nine new faces into the program, eight of them transfers, to rebound from a 12-20 season.
Seniors Dontay Bassett, Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Kham Davis and Michal Kozak lead a group of eight upperclassmen into the season. Bassett, a 6-foot-9 forward/center who transferred from Florida, may be held out of the opener after a minor knee procedure. Carlson, a 6-foot-10 transfer from a DII school in Minnesota, became eligible to play last week upon receiving a waiver.
Big man David Nzekwesi, a transfer from Denver, joins Tavian Percy (New Mexico) and Zahir Porer (Independence Community College) as juniors.
Davis and Kozak return as key contributors from last season, along with sophomores KJ Cunningham and Donatas Kupsas.
It seems probable that little will look the same from last season and the opener will provide a first glimpse at the Wildcats as they try to jell together.
NO FANS
Weber State will not be allowing fans inside the Dee Events Center for home games at least through Dec. 31.
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Weber State home games, and all Big Sky Conference games, will stream live on Pluto TV either through their website or on the app, which is available on streaming devices, smart TVs and mobile devices.
The game against Adams State, like all WSU home games, will be on Pluto TV channel 1004.
The Wildcats have a new radio home. Men's basketball games will air on 103.1 FM The Wave, with Steve Klauke on the call.