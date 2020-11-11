A reinforcement of transfers caught the eye of the league's leaders as Big Sky Conference coaches picked Weber State men's basketball to finish third in the upcoming 2020-21 season.
WSU was voted fifth by a contingent of media covering the league as the conference released the polls Wednesday.
Reigning champion Eastern Washington was an overwhelming choice at No. 1 in both polls.
In the coaches poll, Montana follows in second, followed by Weber State, Portland State, Northern Colorado and Montana State in the top six. The poll rounds out with Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Idaho State and Idaho.
In the media poll, EWU and Montana are the top two, followed by Northern Colorado, Montana State, Weber State and Southern Utah in the top six. They are followed by Portland State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Idaho State and Idaho.
After a 12-20 season, WSU brought in nine newcomers for the upcoming season, eight of them transfers. The Wildcats will be led by seniors Dontay Bassett, Isiah Brown, Kham Davis and Michal Kozak.
Weber State is scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25 by hosting Adams State before a trip to Dixie State on Nov. 28. Fans will not be allowed to attend home games through at least Dec. 31.
EWU senior guard Jacob Davison was voted as the league's preseason MVP with the release of the all-conference team Tuesday.
Davison is joined by junior teammate Kim Aiken Jr. on the preseason squad. Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume, Montana State's Jubrile Belo, Northern Arizona's Cam Shelton and Montana's Michael Steadman were voted to the team.