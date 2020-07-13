With the largest recruiting class in 15 years secured, Weber State men's basketball coaches have been busy working on future classes in recent weeks.
Four prospects for future classes have reported receiving offers from Weber State. Below is a breakdown of those players, in order of class.
ROMON DOUGLAS-WATKINS
Douglas-Watkins is a prospect likely to attract loads more attention during and after the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-6 wing player led Otero Junior College (Colorado) in scoring and rebounding as a freshman, averaging 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. He shot 50.6% from the field and 41.5% from the 3-point line.
Douglas-Watkins is transferring to New Mexico Junior College for his sophomore season and also holds offers from Cal State Bakersfield, South Alabama and UTSA. WSU offered him on June 26.
TIM DALGER
At 6-foot-7 and playing on the wing, Dalger is an intriguing prospect who played with incoming WSU junior Zahir Porter at Independence Community College (Kansas) last season.
As a freshman, Dalger averaged 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over 29 games, shooting 53.9% overall and 37.5% from 3.
The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is also acquaintances with Florida native Tavian Percy, the New Mexico transfer who will play his final two season at Weber State.
WSU offered Dalger on July 10. He also has offers from Robert Morris, Florida Atlantic and Texas State.
KALEB STEWART
Stewart is a bouncy, 6-foot-2 point guard in the 2021 prep class who Rivals recently rated as a three-star player and in the top 50 of point guards nationally.
Playing just outside of Houston, Texas, Stewart has garnered offers from Louisiana Tech, Miami-Ohio, North Texas and Old Dominion. The Verbal Commits database also shows a two-year-old offer from Texas A&M. WSU offered him on July 10.
Stewart was named MVP of his district in the 6A classification for the 2019-20 season, according to the Houston Chronicle, averaging 16 points, four assists and two steals per game as a junior. According to MaxPreps, Stewart averaged 17 points per game as a sophomore and he's logged big minutes in all three high school seasons.
JOSHUA DUACH
WSU's third July 10 offer went to class of 2022 player Joshua Duach, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Australia. WSU's offer came two days after Maryland extended Duach his first offer.
Duach has played for Australia's junior national teams for the past three years.