OGDEN — Back in June, Weber State vice president Norm Tarbox said the university has a “tremendous amount of confidence” in Tim Crompton, the longtime women’s soccer coach who was named interim athletic director at the school in May.
After what amounts to a seven-month trial period for both sides, it appears that confidence continues. Weber State announced Wednesday that the university fully appointed Crompton as athletic director, removing his interim status in the role.
“I’m honored for the opportunity to work with the wonderful student-athletes at Weber State,” Crompton said in a statement provided by the school. “Our student-athletes graduate with a sense of pride and accomplishment having done something they may not have thought possible when they arrived as freshmen. With tremendous support from faculty, coaches, staff and administration, students are given the opportunity to earn an education that opens up countless options for their future.”
Crompton holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Weber State and coached the Wildcat soccer program for 15 seasons. He was named Big Sky coach of the year three times.
“Tim is as respected on campus and off campus as anybody else in the athletic department. We have some really, really good people there and Tim is definitely one of them,” Tarbox told the Standard-Examiner in June. “He brings a network of relationships and a history of working together with individuals that gives us all a significant amount of comfort that the real positive momentum we have going in athletics right now will continue under Tim.”
Tarbox said university policy allows someone to fill the AD role in interim for up to 12 months. In this case, that would have coincided almost parallel to the athletic calendar that begins July 1 each year.
WSU made the call to remove his interim status before that time.
“Tim is a perfect fit for Weber State,” Tarbox said in a statement Wednesday. “He knows the community and the campus. He knows good coaching. He’s committed to help our student-athletes reach their potential on the field and in the classroom. And he bleeds purple.”