Summer Harper-Allen (396) runs among a group of Weber State cross country runners in this undated photo.

 Photo supplied, Weber State Athletics

Two Weber State cross country runners were selected by the NCAA to run at this year's national championship meet.

Summer Allen was selected after her second-place finish at the Big Sky Conference championship meet last week by running the 5K course in 17:08.7.

Taylor Dillon was also selected to run at the national meet after taking seventh at the conference meet, running the men's 8K course in 24:13.6.

In standard seasons, a fuller schedule of invitational meets and, ultimately, NCAA regional championships help determine who qualifies for the national meet. This season, with no regional meets, a selection committee evaluated results and made selections. Northern Arizona had both its men's and women's teams selected to compete, and the Southern Utah men's team was chosen after a surprise win at the Big Sky meet.

The national meet is Monday, March 15, at Oklahoma State University. A total of 31 teams were selected for the men's and women's national meets, plus 38 individuals.

FOOTBALL STILL NO. 2

Weber State football (1-0) held on to its No. 2 national ranking despite not playing after its game last week against Cal Poly was postponed to April 17.

The Wildcats received two first-place votes, coming in behind No. 1 James Madison (3-0) and holding off a charging No. 3 North Dakota. UND is 3-0 with wins over teams all ranked at the time of the game and received nine first-place votes.

Northern Iowa (2-1) and North Dakota State (3-1) round out the top five.

In the Big Sky, Eastern Washington rose to No. 16 after leveling Northern Arizona 45-13. UC Davis won its first game of the season at then-No. 19 Idaho.

UC Davis enters the rankings at No. 23, meaning this week's Weber State home opener (1 p.m. Saturday) against the Aggies will pit the Wildcats in a top-25 matchup.

VOLLEYBALL TAKES 1ST LOSS

WSU volleyball's 10-0 start was stopped there after a four-set loss at Northern Arizona on Sunday. After losing the first set, WSU responded with a big 25-14 win in the second set before falling in the third and fourth.

The two teams play again tonight at 6 p.m. This story will be updated with those results.

SOCCER GETS 1ST WIN

Weber State women's soccer claimed its first win of its short nonconference slate Sunday, defeating Westminster College 2-0.

Jasmine Lotey scored in the 15th minute, assisted by Haley Thomas, and Kinsley Napoli scored in the 45th minute, assisted by Yira Yoggerst. Mekell Moss saved a penalty kick in the first half to keep a clean sheet.

WSU played to a 1-1 draw with Utah and lost 1-0 to Colorado, so the Wildcats enter Big Sky play at 1-1-1. WSU opens the conference schedule this weekend, traveling to Northern Arizona (1-1) for games on March 12 and 14.

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3 and @WeberHQ.

