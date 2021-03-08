Two Weber State cross country runners were selected by the NCAA to run at this year's national championship meet.
Summer Allen was selected after her second-place finish at the Big Sky Conference championship meet last week by running the 5K course in 17:08.7.
Taylor Dillon was also selected to run at the national meet after taking seventh at the conference meet, running the men's 8K course in 24:13.6.
In standard seasons, a fuller schedule of invitational meets and, ultimately, NCAA regional championships help determine who qualifies for the national meet. This season, with no regional meets, a selection committee evaluated results and made selections. Northern Arizona had both its men's and women's teams selected to compete, and the Southern Utah men's team was chosen after a surprise win at the Big Sky meet.
The national meet is Monday, March 15, at Oklahoma State University. A total of 31 teams were selected for the men's and women's national meets, plus 38 individuals.
FOOTBALL STILL NO. 2
Weber State football (1-0) held on to its No. 2 national ranking despite not playing after its game last week against Cal Poly was postponed to April 17.
The Wildcats received two first-place votes, coming in behind No. 1 James Madison (3-0) and holding off a charging No. 3 North Dakota. UND is 3-0 with wins over teams all ranked at the time of the game and received nine first-place votes.
Northern Iowa (2-1) and North Dakota State (3-1) round out the top five.
In the Big Sky, Eastern Washington rose to No. 16 after leveling Northern Arizona 45-13. UC Davis won its first game of the season at then-No. 19 Idaho.
UC Davis enters the rankings at No. 23, meaning this week's Weber State home opener (1 p.m. Saturday) against the Aggies will pit the Wildcats in a top-25 matchup.
VOLLEYBALL TAKES 1ST LOSS
WSU volleyball's 10-0 start was stopped there after a four-set loss at Northern Arizona on Sunday. After losing the first set, WSU responded with a big 25-14 win in the second set before falling in the third and fourth.
The two teams play again tonight at 6 p.m. This story will be updated with those results.
SOCCER GETS 1ST WIN
Weber State women's soccer claimed its first win of its short nonconference slate Sunday, defeating Westminster College 2-0.
Jasmine Lotey scored in the 15th minute, assisted by Haley Thomas, and Kinsley Napoli scored in the 45th minute, assisted by Yira Yoggerst. Mekell Moss saved a penalty kick in the first half to keep a clean sheet.
WSU played to a 1-1 draw with Utah and lost 1-0 to Colorado, so the Wildcats enter Big Sky play at 1-1-1. WSU opens the conference schedule this weekend, traveling to Northern Arizona (1-1) for games on March 12 and 14.