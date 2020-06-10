Weber State University athletic director Tim Crompton spoke in more detail about processes the school is using to allow athletes to resume workouts at school facilities, which began Monday.
Crompton joined WSU athletics communication director Paul Grua and assistant AD Derek Dawes on the June episode of the 'Cat Tales Ask the AD podcast published Tuesday night.
"Having student-athletes around is our lifeblood. That’s the biggest change ... so far, so good," Crompton said of having athletes training on campus.
The group likened creating ways for the business of the athletic department to go forward during the coronavirus pandemic as trying to build an airplane and fly it at the same time.
"This is the first time any of us have ever done anything like this before … so I think we learned some things from yesterday and we implemented them today. Another little thing, like how a kid picks up their laundry or how they’re entering or exiting the facility," Crompton said. "Those guys down there have done a really nice job in understanding that ... there are going to be things that pop up to address and make it better the next day."
Monday's opening was close to three months since all facilities were shut down due to the pandemic.
He detailed the following implementations as how WSU is opening for voluntary workouts: spacing in the weight room, athletes knowing when masks should be worn, sanitization before and after workouts, how to enter and exit buildings, a physical assessment process, daily temperature checks before entering, and giving educational information to athletes as they participate in workouts.
"Our team physicians, their involvement has been phenomenal. That relationship has made a huge difference for our mental state of mind," Crompton said. "The protocols in place have been vetted through our team physicians the whole way."
BONNEVILLE'S ATAGI SIGNS TO WSU
Ethan Atagi, BYU football offensive lineman and alumnus of Bonneville High School, is transferring to Weber State, WSU announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman will join his brother, Noah, on the offensive line at Weber State. Both will be redshirt sophomores for the Wildcats. They are sons of Miller Atagi, who played offensive line at Weber State from 1990-93.
“Let’s work!” Ethan Atagi tweeted after WSU announced his signing.
MEN'S HOOPS ADDS WALK-ON
Another player has committed to Weber State men's basketball as a walk-on.
Jake Furgerson, a 6-foot-8 forward from Star, Idaho, will join the team as a sophomore, according to recruiting site Verbal Commits. Furgerson played one season at Notre Dame de Namur, a Division II school in Belmont, California, which discontinued its athletic programs. He appeared in 19 games during the 2018-19 season.
Furgerson joins 6-foot guard Hunter Humpherys, a freshman from Utah's Alta High School, and 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman Mitch Brizee, who returns from last season, as walk-ons for the Wildcats.