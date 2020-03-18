OGDEN — Falling in line with conference across the country, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday it has canceled the remainder of its 2020 spring sports seasons and championships.
With the Western Athletic Conference also announcing the same decision Wednesday, all 32 Division I conferences have canceled spring sports competition due to the spread of novel coronavirus, a pandemic that has caused the cancellation of sports and health authorities worldwide to issue bans against large gatherings.
The Big Sky also suspended all practice activity on campuses until at least April 3.
“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. “While play may be paused, we as a conference office and staff remain absolutely committed to supporting our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators every way possible during this unprecedented period in college athletics.
"We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities."
The decision was made unanimously by the presidents of schools with Big Sky membership.
Before April 3, administrators will discuss remotely the status of practices beyond that date, the conference's statement said.
The Big Sky sponsors golf, softball, tennis, and track and field as spring sports. Spring football camp is also affected.
The NCAA is working on the logistics of restoring the lost season by granting an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes.
WSU facilities good after earthquake
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake from near Magna, and dozens of aftershocks, rattled the Wasatch Front on Wednesday morning. Weber State spokespersons confirmed to the Standard-Examiner that inspections to buildings on its Ogden campus did not find any damage. That includes athletic facilities like the 42-year-old Dee Events Center and the seven-month-old Youngberg Football Center.