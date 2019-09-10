After a convincing non-conference win over Cal Poly, Weber State turns its attention to a second FBS foe in Nevada on Saturday. Here's a rundown of news and notes from over the weekend.
INJURY UPDATES
Junior quarterback Jake Constantine left Saturday's win late in the third quarter. After taking a hit to the legs on a run, Constantine clutched his knee for a few moments, then tried to jog off the injury. He returned three offensive plays later and threw a pass that fluttered out of bounds after it appeared he could not put pressure on the leg.
Constantine did not practice Tuesday, a session cut about 30 minutes short due to a thunderstorm that brought lightning too close to Stewart Stadium. Head coach Jay Hill said Constantine does not have an ACL injury or anything they're considering major.
Hill said Constantine will see a doctor again Wednesday and is possible to play Saturday.
"Whatever it's going to be, it's going to be minor. If he is out (this Saturday), my guess is he'd be back after the bye week," Hill said.
Junior offensive lineman Tyler Downs, an expected starter, is yet to play this season. Hill said he's dealing with an ongoing knee injury that is holding him out.
'CATS UP TO SIX
Weber State moved up to No. 6 in both major FCS polls.
The Big Sky is represented by four top-10 teams in the STATS FCS poll, which is voted on by various media, school and conference representatives around the country. Eastern Washington is No. 4, UC Davis is No. 5 and Montana State moved up to No. 10 after a thorough win over No. 12 Southeast Missouri. Montana is also ranked at No. 20.
DAVIS PLAYER OF WEEK
Davis was named the Big Sky's offensive player of the week for his performance against Cal Poly. Davis rushed for 129 yards on 14 carries (9.2 yards per carry), two touchdowns, and caught five balls for 35 receiving yards.
It's his first conference player of the week honor.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Montana State's aforementioned win over SEMO was the win of the week around the conference. Montana scored 45 points in the second half to beat North Alabama 61-17. UC Davis edged San Diego by forcing a fumble at the goal line as USD was going in for a score and an upset victory. Eastern Washington gave up 31 points in three quarters to Division II Lindenwood in a 59-31 win, while both Idaho (41-31 over Central Washington) and Idaho State (38-13 over Western Colorado) scored unconvincing wins over non-DI opponents.
Portland State beat non-DI Simon Fraser 70-7.
On the losing side, Sacramento State made the biggest impression, down only 12-7 with six minutes to play at Arizona State before losing 19-7.
Southern Utah got handled 34-14 by No. 11 Northern Iowa, who Weber State hosts Sept. 28. Northern Arizona trailed Arizona 51-13 at halftime in an eventual 65-41 loss, and Washington State blew out Northern Colorado 59-17.