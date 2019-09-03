Weber State football is on to Week 2 after a 6-0 loss in a defensive duel with San Diego State.
Just how defensive was the game? Weber State's best quarter by yardage was the first when it gained 57 yards. That's because of a Jake Constantine to Devon Cooley connection for 31 yards, which was the biggest play of the game by either team.
San Diego State's biggest quarter was the second, in which it gained 104 yards and scored three points, taking 12 plays and 5:19 to drive only 53 yards for a field goal.
UP IN THE POLLS
Weber State moved up one spot in both major FCS polls after the tough performance and close call.
WSU is ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll.
The Wildcats are one of five ranked Big Sky Conference teams, and one of three in the top 10. In the STATS poll, Eastern Washington is No. 4, UC Davis is No. 5, Montana State is No. 13 and Montana is No. 22.
SCHEDULE CHALLENGES
Weber State's non-conference schedule only looks tougher after Week 1 results.
This week's opponent, Cal Poly, rolled up the points in a 52-34 home win over San Diego in which freshman quarterback Jalen Hamler threw 8 for 11 for 221 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 96 yards on 17 carries.
WSU's third opponent, Nevada, came back from being down 31-14 in the third quarter against Purdue and won 34-31 by kicking a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
Then, Weber's final non-conference opponent, Northern Iowa, shot up to No. 11 in the STATS FCS poll after taking Iowa State to three overtimes before losing 29-26.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Among many FCS vs. FBS matchups in the Big Sky, the team matching Weber State in a tough performance was UC Davis, which trailed 13-10 at halftime before losing 27-13. Portland State also gave Arkansas a fight. Here's a run through the rest of the Big Sky in Week 1.
Cal Poly: W 52-34 vs. San Diego
Eastern Washington: L 47-14 at Washington
Idaho: L 79-7 at Penn State
Idaho State: byed
Montana: W 31-17 at South Dakota
Montana State: L 45-10 at Texas Tech
Northern Arizona: W 37-23 vs. Missouri State
Northern Colorado: L 35-18 at San Jose State
Portland State: L 20-13 at Arkansas
Sacramento State: W 77-19 vs. Southern Oregon
Southern Utah: L 56-23 at UNLV
UC Davis: L 27-13 at California