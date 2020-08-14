A pair of former Weber State men's basketball players have signed new professional contracts.
Cody John, who is set to be a rookie after concluding his WSU career in March, has signed with KB Golden Eagle Ylli in Kosovo. He shared news of his signing Friday on Instagram.
John averaged 14.7 points per game over his final two seasons at Weber State. He played in 129 career games and totaled 1,354 points.
Davion Berry is on the move after spending the 2019-20 season with BC Enisey (Russia) and Asvel Basket (France), the latter of which was in Euroleague competition.
Berry signed with Ironi Nes Ziona BC in Israel, the club announced Friday. He averaged 15.8 points per game with Enisey in Europe Cup play and 18 points per game in the Russian domestic league.
Berry is a well-traveled professional since graduating from Weber State in 2014. After two years in the NBA G League with Maine and Raptors 905, Berry has played in Germany, Greece, Italy and South Korea before last year's run in Russia and France.
"I'm happy for the signing of Davion. He is a diverse and talented player who can help the team in several positions," Ironi Nes Ziona club director Meir Tapiro said via the club's Instagram post.
Those two signings come 10 days after rookie Jerrick Harding inked a deal to play for ERA Basketball Nymburk in the Czech Republic.
WR COMMITS FOR 2021
Weber State football pulled in a commitment Friday for the 2021 class: 6-foot wide receiver Josh Nicholson out of South Grand Prairie High School in Texas.
WSU offered Nicholson on Thursday. He was drawing interest from in-state schools and ultimately made a quick choice of Weber State over Lamar as the coronavirus pandemic threatens his senior year of football.
Nicholson reportedly has a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time and has been training with Margin Hooks, a former BYU receiver who has developed a renowned receiver-training business in Texas called Sky's The Limit Elite Training.
"He has good speed and great body control," Hooks told Rivals, calling Nicholson under-recruited. "He's able to and has made the tough catches."